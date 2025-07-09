Australian great Don Bradman holds the record for the most runs by a captain in a single Test series, scoring 810 runs during the 1936–37 Ashes series against England. Bradman's iconic tally came in just five Tests, where he averaged 90 and notched up three centuries, cementing his status as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Don Bradman’s Record

Now, in 2025, Shubman Gill has brought that record back into the conversation. The young Indian skipper has amassed 585 runs in just two Tests of the ongoing five-match series, putting him within striking distance of Bradman's long-standing feat. With three more matches to go, the stage is set for Gill to potentially surpass the Australian legend if he maintains his scintillating form.

Virat Kohli’s Record

In doing so, Gill would not only break Bradman’s record but also inch closer to surpassing other milestones, including one held by Virat Kohli, who scored 655 runs in a single Test series as captain (vs England in 2016).

Beyond the numbers, Gill’s performances have been instrumental in India's push for a historic series win, and his leadership has drawn widespread praise. The cricketing world now watches closely, not just to witness a record fall, but perhaps the emergence of a new era in Indian Test cricket.

What’s Next?

Shubman Gill’s Test captaincy debut couldn’t have started better, as he shattered the Edgbaston jinx and set a new record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a Test match. With his bat in red-hot form and a commanding presence on the field, all eyes are now on how Team India will close out the series under his leadership.