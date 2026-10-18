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Shubman Gill falls for 1 run in Ranji trophy ahead of India vs New Zealand Test series

Shubman Gill was dismissed for just one run for Punjab against Chhattisgarh on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy clash in New Chandigarh on Sunday. The India Test captain returned to domestic red-ball cricket ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Shubman Gill falls for 1 run in Ranji trophy ahead of India vs New Zealand Test series
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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