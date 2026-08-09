/Shubman Gill fully fit for Sri Lanka Test opener, confirms India coach Sairaj Bahutule

India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule confirmed that captain Shubman Gill’s absence from the first two days of the warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka Cricket XI was purely a precautionary measure and added that the right-handed batter is fully fit and ready for the first Test in Galle starting on August 15.
Gill, who opted to sit out of the first two days due to an impact injury on his right ring finger during a practice session on Thursday, returned to open the batting in the second innings and looked fluent during his 44-run knock.
"I think it was just a precaution more than anything else and he has been absolutely fine. He has been doing his training and the management decided that we could just take that precaution of not putting him into that first day. I think everything, the way he batted in the second inning was again flawless and he is very much ready for the Test match," Bahutule said in the post-game press conference.
Highlighting the skipper’s analytical preparation for the Test series in the island nation, Bahutule noted that Gill leaves nothing to chance when preparing for specific opposition bowling line-ups. “I think Shubman takes his preparation very seriously and he is a very meticulous boy.
“He understands that whatever is the demand for that particular series with the attack, which has been successful for the Sri Lankan team, his preparation is done accordingly. So, the net bowlers who have come with us, they have a good opportunity to bowl Shubman and we were doing a few scenarios with which Shubman was responding. I think this helps him to prepare and that was our effort.”
Speaking about giving batting time to pacers Gurnoor Brar and Mohammed Siraj, who unleashed big hits with the bat in the fag end of the innings, Bahutule stated it’s a part of the plan to get batting contributions from them in the Test series.
"The lower order bowlers, as you saw, Gurnoor and Sairaj did a good batting time. So, there is a process. All the lower order bowlers, who basically bat in lower order, their contribution will always be very useful to achieve a good total in the Test match and that is the entire process. We are encouraging them to bat as much as possible in the nets and see how they can contribute towards the team score."
Left-handed top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal also impressed during the fixture, scoring a stroke-filled, unbeaten 142 in the first innings to push his case for inclusion in the starting eleven, especially with B Sai Sudharsan ruled out due to right big toe stress reaction.
"I think whoever gets that opportunity, Devdutt got this opportunity. He expressed himself. He batted beautifully and he is ready to (play). Whatever the decision, once we go to Galle, we will see the pitch and whatever decision has to be taken, it will be (done).
"But he has got those runs behind him. He has got the confidence behind him. Now, whether we take it, or whether he gets into the 11 is something which we will decide only at Galle," he noted.
Currently sitting in fifth place on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, India face a vital assignment in Sri Lanka as they look to climb the standings and keep themselves in contention for securing a berth in the final.
"See, I think everybody knows that we are 5th at the moment and WTC cycle is a very important cycle. Every series is important. So, our effort is that we, back of the mind, we definitely want to go there and win and be a part of the finals and win the WTC also.
"The only thing is that, as you said, it is process oriented. We will see one game at a time. See how we can play the series to our potential and win it and slowly and steadily get there," concluded Bahutule.
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