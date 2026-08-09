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Shubman Gill fully fit for Sri Lanka Test opener, confirms India coach Sairaj Bahutule

Shubman Gill has been declared fully fit and ready to lead India in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15 after recovering from a finger injury. India spin coach Sairaj Bahutule said Gill’s absence from the warm-up was purely precautionary, while Devdutt Padikkal’s 142 has strengthened his case for a place in the playing XI.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 09:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
Shubman Gill fully fit for Sri Lanka Test opener, confirms India coach Sairaj Bahutule
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Shubman Gill fully fit for Sri Lanka Test opener, confirms India coach Sairaj Bahutule
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