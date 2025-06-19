Shubman Gill- Gautam Gambhir Era Begins: Sanjay Manjrekar Sees Bright Future For India’s New Test Leadership

As India embarks on a fresh journey in red-ball cricket, Shubman Gill takes over as Test captain, ushering in a new era alongside newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir. Their first major assignment begins on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, where India faces England in the opening match of a five-Test series that also kicks off the team’s campaign in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship.

Gambhir-Gill: A Promising Partnership in the Making

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes the pairing of Gambhir and Gill could be the start of a dynamic and fruitful partnership. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar noted that Gambhir is likely to thrive as a coach working alongside a young and evolving leader like Gill. “Gautam Gambhir, as coach, will enjoy having a young captain like Shubman with him,” Manjrekar said. “He’ll find the partnership more natural and effective than with an experienced figure like Rohit Sharma. The coach-captain chemistry could mirror what we may soon see in T20Is between Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav.”

Parallels to Azharuddin’s Unexpected Rise

Manjrekar also drew historical parallels between Gill's ascension and Mohammed Azharuddin’s surprise appointment as captain in 1989 after Krishnamachari Srikkanth’s exit. He pointed out the similarities in how both captains inherited their roles amid transitions, with minimal expectations and ample freedom to build something new. “This team reminds me of the one in the early '90s,” Manjrekar said. “Back then, Azharuddin was made captain out of the blue and went to New Zealand with little pressure. Gill finds himself in a similar space, a clean slate, a young team, and nothing to lose.”

A Generation Bows Out, a New One Steps In

The retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket in May 2025 marked the end of an era for Indian red-ball cricket. With Jasprit Bumrah reportedly opting out of captaincy responsibilities due to injury concerns, the mantle naturally passed to Gill, a decision that Manjrekar feels was inevitable given the circumstances. “With the senior icons stepping away and Bumrah not taking up the role, Gill almost had to step in,” Manjrekar noted. “But that could work in his favor. There’s no immense pressure or expectation right now. The selectors have made a bold call, and I believe they’ll back him fully.”

Gill's Track Record and the Road Ahead

At just 25, Shubman Gill already boasts an impressive Test record, 1,893 runs in 32 Tests, including five centuries. He’s also led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2025 playoffs, demonstrating poise and maturity in high-stakes situations.

Now, he faces his biggest challenge yet, captaining a young Indian team in tough English conditions. While the road won’t be easy, the support of Gambhir and a clear runway to shape the team’s identity could help Gill establish himself as a long-term leader.