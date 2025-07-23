After a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in a thrilling third Test at Lord’s, Shubman Gill’s India will look to bounce back and level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series following a much-needed break. However, standing in their way at Old Trafford are England's stalwarts, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, whose formidable records at the venue, coupled with their current series form, present a significant challenge for the Indian camp.England currently leads the series 2-1, having clinched the opening Test at Headingley by five wickets before India responded strongly with a dominant win at Edgbaston. India just like Edgbaston till this year, haven't won a single Test since 1936.

The narrow victory at Lord's has put England in a commanding position, and they will be eager to seal the series in Manchester.The spotlight at Old Trafford will undoubtedly fall on Joe Root, who boasts a magnificent record at this historic ground. In 19 Test innings at Manchester, Root has amassed an impressive 978 runs at an outstanding average of 65.2. His Old Trafford tally includes a monumental best score of 254 and seven half-centuries, alongside one century. His ability to convert starts into big scores on this ground makes him a prime target for India's bowlers. In the current series, Root has already shown his class, with scores of 28 and 53* in the first Test at Headingley, followed by a crucial 104 and 40 in the third Test at Lord's, highlighting his consistent form.

Captain Stokes

Equally menacing is England's captain, Ben Stokes. At Old Trafford, Stokes has scored 579 runs in 12 innings at a robust average of 52.6, including two centuries and three half-centuries, with a best of 176. His all-round capabilities are a significant asset, and his recent heroics at Lord's, where he scored 44 and 33 runs while also picking up five crucial wickets, underscore his match-winning potential. Stokes' ability to influence the game with both bat and ball, especially under pressure, makes him a dual threat that Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir must strategize against.

Across the series, Stokes has taken 11 scalps at an average of 29.45, proving his effectiveness with the ball as well.India, already grappling with multiple injury setbacks including Nitish Kumar Reddy being ruled out of the series, and pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep set to miss the Manchester Test, faces an uphill battle. The responsibility will heavily fall on their remaining bowlers to contain the likes of Root and Stokes, who thrive in home conditions and have a proven track record at Old Trafford. England's decision to bring in Liam Dawson for the injured Shoaib Bashir further emphasizes their focus on balance and exploiting conditions.The battle at Old Trafford is not just about individual brilliance but also about tactical supremacy. For India to stage a comeback, neutralizing the threat posed by Root and Stokes will be paramount.

England squad for 4th Test - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Arche