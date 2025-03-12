Team India's vice-captain Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Month' for February on Wednesday following his exceptional batting performance throughout the month in 50-over format. The India top-order star took home the award, beating competition from Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips. In his five one-day internationals over the course of the month, Gill compiled 406 runs, averaging 101.50 at a strike rate of 94.19.

This included a stellar outing in the 3-0 series win over England, wherein Gill registered three consecutive scores of over fifty. He began with a confident 87 in Nagpur and followed it up with a 60 in Cuttack. He finished in a grand style, smashing a hundred in Ahmedabad. His 112 came from merely 102 balls and included 14 fours and three sixes.

Gill was awarded the Player of the Match for this innings and also took home the Player of the Series award. Continuing his golden run into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Gill hit an unbeaten 101 to lead India's chase in their tournament opener against Bangladesh in Dubai. He followed it up with a resolute 46 against Pakistan. India won both of their opening encounters in the Champions Trophy on the back of these knocks.

This is the third ICC Men's Player of the Month honour for Gill, who had previously won twice in 2023 - January and September. Gill was a part of the Indian side that took home the Champions Trophy last week.