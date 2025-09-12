Who Are Two Indian Cricketers Shubman Gill Hailed As His 'Cricket Idols'?

India’s T20I vice-captain and Test skipper Shubman Gill has revealed the two cricketing idols who shaped his journey in the sport. Ahead of the blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan, Gill opened up about how Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli influenced him both on and off the field.

Gill, who played a steady unbeaten 20-run knock in India’s opening match against UAE, ensured his side chased down the target of 58 runs in just 4.2 overs at the Dubai International Stadium. The 24-year-old batter, also Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy for this tournament, is emerging as a consistent performer who has smoothly transitioned into a leadership role after taking over as India’s Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from red-ball cricket. He had earlier led India during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, where the five-Test series ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Speaking on a podcast with Apple Music, Gill reflected on where it all began. “I have had two idols. The first one was Sachin Tendulkar. He was my dad’s favourite, and I actually got into cricket because of him. He retired in 2013, and around 2011–2013 was when I really started to understand cricket properly not just the skills, but also the mental and tactical side of the game.”

He went on to explain how his second idol inspired his inner drive. “That was also the time I began following Virat Kohli closely. I loved watching the way he went about his business, the sheer passion he had for the game, and the hunger he carried. You can learn all the skills and all the techniques, but hunger is something you either have or you don’t. Virat had it in abundance, and that really inspired me.”

Baton Passed

Nicknamed “The Prince” in comparison to Kohli’s “The King,” Gill continues to carry the weight of expectations as both a leader and a key batter. His influence grew as he stepped back into T20Is for the Asia Cup, reinforcing stability alongside Suryakumar Yadav in India’s setup.

With India having thrashed UAE in their opener, Gill’s focus now turns to September 14, when India lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue. Fans will be eager to see if the vice-captain can replicate his Test-level composure in this high-stakes T20I battle.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel