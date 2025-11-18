Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Doubtful for 2nd Test as Neck Issue Turns More Serious

India captain Shubman Gill’s participation in the crucial second Test against South Africa in Guwahati has come under a cloud, with multiple reports indicating that the 25-year-old may not travel with the squad on Wednesday. What initially seemed like a minor spasm during the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens has now emerged as a potentially more serious neck injury—one that could keep the skipper out of a decisive series finale.

Neck Injury Worse Than Feared, Gill Advised Against Air Travel

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gill’s injury surfaced dramatically on Day 2 in Kolkata when he was struck on the neck while batting and immediately crumpled in pain. Forced to retire hurt after just three balls, the opener was taken to a hospital for precautionary scans and later left wearing a cervical collar—an early sign that the issue was more than just a routine niggle.

According to a PTI report, the Cricket Association of Bengal’s medical team has advised Gill to rest for at least three days and strictly avoid air travel. “He has acute neck pain and has been advised not to fly,” an official confirmed. With the team scheduled to depart for Guwahati on Wednesday, the skipper appears increasingly unlikely to join the squad.

TOI Report Reveals Injury Possibly Long-Standing

A fresh report from the Times of India adds another concerning layer: Gill may have been carrying the injury for a while, with sources indicating that it is “not just a spasm” and that doctors are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

This contradicts earlier suggestions, including bowling coach Morne Morkel’s lighthearted remark that a “pillow issue” triggered the discomfort. However, Sunday’s scenes—Gill being stretchered off, clutching his neck after attempting a sweep—paint a far more serious picture.

India Missed Gill Badly in Kolkata Collapse

India’s narrow 30-run defeat in the 1st Test has amplified concerns around Gill’s availability. Chasing a modest 124, India looked visibly unsettled without their captain, effectively one batter short during a tense final innings collapse. His absence left a leadership vacuum and forced India to reshuffle an already fragile top order.

With the series now on the line, Gill’s potential unavailability looms as a major strategic setback for head coach Gautam Gambhir, who confirmed that the medical team will conduct further tests before making a final call.

Who Replaces Shubman Gill? Two Young Left-Handers in Contention

Should Gill be ruled out of the second Test, India may be forced to revisit their batting blueprint. Two promising left-handers have emerged as frontrunners:

B Sai Sudharsan – Impressed with an 87 against West Indies earlier this year but had a subdued outing for India A vs South Africa A.

Devdutt Padikkal – In strong domestic form and seen as a technically stable option for top-order duty.

Sudharsan offers early aggression, while Padikkal brings a calmer rhythm—both tempting yet untested choices under high-pressure Test conditions.