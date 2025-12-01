Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Star Starts Rehab, Set To Make Comeback Against...

With India missing two of their most consistent white-ball batters—Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer—the spotlight has turned sharply toward the team’s injury updates, especially Gill’s race against time. As both players continue recovery from serious injuries, the BCCI has confirmed that Gill will commence rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru from December 1, signaling significant progress ahead of the T20I series against South Africa starting December 9.

This development offers a timely boost for India, currently navigating a challenging tour without their captain and vice-captain in the ODI format.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gill’s Recovery Journey: From ICU Scare to CoE Rehabilitation

Gill’s neck injury, suffered during the first Test in Kolkata, appeared minor at first. However, the discomfort escalated rapidly, leading to a brief ICU admission and ruling him out of the subsequent Test and ODI fixtures.

Despite the setbacks, sources confirm that Gill’s recovery is progressing smoothly. After completing physiotherapy in Mumbai and spending time with family in Chandigarh, he is now headed to Bengaluru to begin structured rehabilitation.

Under the guidance of the BCCI medical team, Gill is expected to resume batting this week, marking a significant step toward a potential T20I comeback.

Inside the CoE: A Controlled and Monitored Return

The Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru has become a cornerstone of India’s injury management strategy. Gill’s rehabilitation plan at the facility follows a carefully monitored, progressive path designed to restore mobility, strength, and match-readiness.

Officials emphasise that there will be no rushed return. “Once he is 100 percent ready for the grind, he will rejoin the squad,” an official said, affirming Gill’s importance to India’s all-format structure.

Shreyas Iyer’s Complicated Road to Recovery

While Gill’s progress is promising, Shreyas Iyer faces a far more complicated journey. His spleen laceration with internal bleeding—sustained while taking a catch against Australia in October—was considered life-threatening.

Iyer spent several days in an Australian hospital before returning to India, and his rehab is expected to stretch well into early 2026. His absence, along with Gill’s, has forced India to reorganize their batting plans for the South Africa series.

Impact on India vs South Africa: New Combinations Take Charge

India fielded a significantly altered lineup in the 1st ODI in Ranchi. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad stepped in to replace Gill and Iyer, while KL Rahul assumed captaincy duties.

India’s loss is substantial considering:

Gill has scored 2131 ODI runs at an average of 56.07 since 2023.

Iyer has added 1380 runs at 47.58 during the same period.

The reshuffled top order now carries the responsibility of stabilising India’s innings in the remaining South Africa fixtures.