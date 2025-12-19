Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India’s Vice-Captain Feature In IND vs SA 5th T20I At Ahmedabad?

As Team India gears up for the fifth and final T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, all eyes are firmly fixed on Shubman Gill’s fitness. India’s vice-captain arrived in Ahmedabad with the squad, but his participation in the series decider remains uncertain after sustaining a toe injury during a net session earlier this week. With India leading the five-match T20I series 2-1, the final clash is not just about sealing the series. It is also about managing workloads, assessing form, and making key decisions ahead of a packed home season and the looming T20 World Cup.

What Happened to Shubman Gill? The Injury Explained

Gill picked up the injury during an extended batting session on the eve of the fourth T20I in Lucknow. Struck on the toe while practicing, the right-hander was visibly in discomfort and struggled to walk freely afterward. Team sources indicated that it would have been difficult for him to take the field in Lucknow, although the match was eventually washed out due to poor weather, giving Gill additional recovery time.

Despite the injury scare, Gill’s decision to travel with the team to Ahmedabad suggests that the medical staff is still monitoring his condition closely rather than ruling him out outright.

Form Concerns Add to Selection Headache

Beyond fitness, Gill’s recent T20I form has been under scrutiny. The stylish opener has managed only 32 runs in three matches in the ongoing IND vs SA T20I series, averaging 10.66 with a strike rate just over 100. Scores of 4, 0, and 28 reflect a batter searching for rhythm in the shortest format.

Overall, Gill’s T20I numbers this year paint a mixed picture. While his strike rate remains respectable over a longer sample size, consistency has eluded him, adding another layer of complexity to India’s selection call for the fifth T20I.

Sanju Samson in Line as Possible Replacement

If Gill is deemed unfit, Sanju Samson is widely expected to step in. Samson has impressed the team management with his intent and versatility, and his inclusion could provide India with a more aggressive option at the top of the order. With the T20 World Cup just weeks away, selectors may see this as an opportunity to test combinations under pressure.

India’s think tank is expected to take a cautious approach, especially considering Gill’s importance across formats and his recent history of injuries, including the neck issue that sidelined him earlier in the South Africa tour.

Series Context and What’s at Stake

India currently hold a 2-1 lead, making the Ahmedabad T20I the decisive fixture. The match also marks India’s final international appearance of the calendar year. Soon after, the focus will shift to the home series against New Zealand, beginning January 11, which is likely to serve as the final audition before the T20 World Cup squad is locked in. With Axar Patel already ruled out due to illness, India will be keen to avoid further setbacks and ensure their core players are fully fit for the challenges ahead.