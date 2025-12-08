In a significant development for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has touched down in Bhubaneswar fully fit and eager to resume action ahead of the IND vs SA T20I series. His return brings clarity to India’s top order and boosts the team's confidence at a crucial moment. With the five match series set to begin in Cuttack on December 9, Gill’s recovery has become one of the biggest talking points leading into the contest.

Gill Clears Fitness Tests and Rejoins Squad

Gill missed the IND vs SA 2nd Test and the entire ODI series after suffering a neck injury during the first Test at Eden Gardens. The injury had raised concerns because the Punjab batter struggled with mobility and was unable to participate in training for the second Test despite attempting to stay with the team. His discomfort eventually forced him to return to Mumbai for specialist evaluation.

The turning point came once he reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Under close medical supervision, Gill underwent detailed rehabilitation that included physiotherapy, batting sessions, fielding drills, and match simulations. His progress was monitored daily, and medical officials confirmed that he passed every performance and physical benchmark needed to return to international cricket.

Gambhir Confirms Gill is Fully Fit and Hungry

India head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke openly about Gill’s readiness, shutting down any remaining speculation around his availability. According to Gambhir, Gill looked sharp, motivated, and fully prepared for the challenges ahead.

He said Gill had been selected only after the staff was convinced of his complete fitness. This assurance aligns with BCCI’s earlier communication stating that his participation was subject to fitness clearance from the CoE.

Smooth Arrival in Bhubaneswar Ahead of Series Opener

Cricbuzz reported that Gill landed in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night around 9 PM following a long day of travel. Members of the ODI squad had already flown in via a chartered flight from Visakhapatnam, and Gill joined the rest of the group shortly after.

Local reports also confirmed Hardik Pandya was the first to arrive and even visited the Barabati Stadium for a closed practice session. With most of the squad now in place, India’s preparations have shifted into high gear ahead of the opening match.

Importance of Gill’s Return for India’s T20I Plans

Gill’s comeback could not have been better timed. India are entering their penultimate T20I series before the ICC T20 World Cup at home. Given Gill’s role as vice captain and preferred top order batter, the management will be looking for stability and explosion at the start of the innings.

His reunion with opening partner Abhishek Sharma has added intrigue, especially after a video of the duo on the team bus went viral. Their chemistry at the top has played a key role in India’s recent T20I successes.