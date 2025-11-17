Team India’s preparation for the IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati has been overshadowed by an increasingly worrying development — Shubman Gill’s injury update has confirmed that the Test captain, though discharged from the hospital, remains highly doubtful for the must-win contest. Gill, who suffered a sudden neck spasm during the Kolkata Test, missed India’s second innings and his absence proved decisive as the hosts slumped to a shocking 30-run defeat at Eden Gardens.

The 26-year-old was admitted to hospital on Day 2 as a precaution after retiring hurt and later spent time in the ICU owing to the sensitive nature of his condition. While the BCCI medical team has confirmed he is stable, full match fitness is still out of reach with less than a week left for the Guwahati Test starting November 22.

Gill Expected to Miss Training; Air Travel Also Ruled Out

India’s next training session is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Kolkata, but Gill is not expected to take part, according to team sources. Adding to the uncertainty, air travel has been deemed risky for someone recovering from neck complications. This effectively rules him out of traveling with the squad on Wednesday.

If Gill has any chance of featuring in the second Test, he may have to undertake the long road journey from Kolkata to Guwahati — an option still being evaluated by the medical staff. Head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed after the Kolkata defeat that Gill is “still being assessed,” with the final call likely to be taken closer to match day.

India Missed Their Captain Badly in Kolkata

India’s collapse to 93 all out in a chase of 124 was a stark reminder of Gill’s importance in the top order. Gambhir admitted that his absence left India “one down from the start,” and early wickets before lunch effectively made it “three down.” The lack of partnerships, especially against South Africa’s disciplined attack, exposed India’s over-reliance on their captain in crunch situations.

This is not Gill’s first brush with a neck spasm — he missed a Test against New Zealand in 2024 with a similar issue. The injury flare-up comes amid concerns over Gill’s workload, with the opener playing continuously across formats since IPL 2025 and arriving for the South Africa series straight from Australia after the T20Is.

Sudharsan or Padikkal? India Face Tricky Selection Dilemma

If the Shubman Gill injury update rules him out, India will likely turn to one of B Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal. Sudharsan impressed against West Indies with scores of 87 and 39 but struggled against South Africa A earlier this month. Padikkal, meanwhile, has Test experience but managed only a string of low scores in recent outings.

However, selecting either left-hander will leave India’s XI heavily skewed — potentially seven left-hand batters, a dangerous combination considering Simon Harmer dismissed six lefties in Kolkata. Even part-time offspinner Aiden Markram claimed one. With only KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel as natural right-handers in the top and middle order, India risk becoming predictable against South Africa’s spin options.