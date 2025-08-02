Shubman Gill Joins Elite Club With 6,000 International Runs In Historic England Series

India’s New Test Captain, Shubman Gill, has added another feather to his cap by crossing the 6,000-run milestone in international cricket. The 25-year-old achieved the landmark during the fifth and final Test of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at The Oval, continuing his dream run with the bat.

Gill’s Journey to the Milestone

Shubman Gill entered the final Test needing just 32 runs to reach 6,000 international runs across formats. He accomplished the feat in style, playing with trademark elegance and composure. Since his debut, Gill has been one of the most consistent batters in world cricket, steadily building his reputation with solid performances in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

A Series to Remember

The young Indian skipper has been in sublime form throughout the England series, notching up four centuries, including a marathon 269 at Edgbaston. His incredible run tally has now crossed 722 runs in eight innings, at a staggering average of 90.25. By scoring his fourth century of the series, Gill joined cricketing icons Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar as one of the few captains to achieve this rare feat. He also surpassed Gavaskar’s long-standing record of 732 runs in a Test series by an Indian captain, setting a new benchmark with 737 runs and counting.

Career Highlights

Since making his debut, Shubman Gill has played over 112 international matches, scoring more than 6,000 runs at an average of 46.6. His tally includes 18 Test centuries, multiple ODI hundreds, and several match-winning contributions in T20Is. Gill’s ability to adapt across formats has made him one of India’s most dependable batters and a leader with a bright future.

Leadership and Legacy

As captain, Gill has led from the front with his batting, instilling confidence in a relatively young Indian side. His latest record-breaking performances have strengthened his reputation not only as a run machine but also as a leader capable of steering Indian cricket into a new era.

What’s Next?

With this milestone achieved, Gill now aims to carry his remarkable form into the upcoming series and global tournaments. At just 25, the Indian skipper’s record-breaking spree shows no signs of slowing down, and his 6,000 international runs could just be the start of an extraordinary legacy.