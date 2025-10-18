Shubman Gill Leads India As ODI Captain, Rohit Sharma -Virat Kohli Return : When and Where To Watch IND vs AUS 2025; Check All Details

India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting October 19, 2025. This series marks the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the national team after seven months and will also be Shubman Gill’s first series as ODI captain. After a successful Test captaincy debut in England and a home series win against West Indies, Shubman Gill begins his ODI leadership era as India take on Australia in the first game at Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 19. The second and third ODIs are scheduled for October 23 at Adelaide Oval and October 25 at Sydney Cricket Ground, respectively. Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain.

Alongside Gill, attention will be on former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both returning to the Indian dressing room after seven months. Both players have retired from T20Is and Tests. Shreyas Iyer, who was overlooked during the Asia Cup 2025, will serve as Gill’s deputy in ODIs.

Changes in Australian Squad

Australia have made three changes to their ODI squad. All-rounder Cameron Green is ruled out of the series, with Marnus Labuschagne named as his replacement. Earlier, Josh Philippe was replaced by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who is still recovering from a calf strain, while Matthew Kuhnemann has come in for Adam Zampa.



How to Watch IND vs AUS ODI Series in India

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India’s white-ball tour of Australia in 2025. The series will be telecast live across Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia ODI Head-to-Head

India and Australia have faced each other in 152 ODIs so far. India have won 58 matches, while Australia have claimed victory in 84 games. 10 matches ended with no results. The last ODI encounter was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, which Rohit Sharma’s men won by four wickets.

India vs Australia ODI Series 2025 Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST)

October 19 1st ODI Perth Stadium, Perth 9:00 AM

October 23 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:00 AM

October 25 3rd ODI Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 9:00 AM

India Squad

Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal



Australia Squad

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc

Games 2 and 3 only: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis

