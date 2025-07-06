Advertisement
IND VS ENG

Shubman Gill-led India Create History, End 68-Year Wait For 1st Test Win At Edgbaston

India ended their 68-year wait for their first Test win at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Before this match, India were winless at this venue across eight matches since 1967.
 

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
Shubman Gill-led India Create History, End 68-Year Wait For 1st Test Win At Edgbaston Pic credit: BCCI

Shubman Gill-led India scripted history after thrashing England by 336 runs in the second Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, June 6.

With this, India ended their 68-year wait for their first Test win at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Before this match, India were winless at this venue across eight matches since 1967.

India needed seven wickets on the last day of the second Test and all bowlers including Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj produced clinical performance to register a famous victory for their win.

