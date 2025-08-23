Advertisement
Shubman Gill Likely To Miss Duleep Trophy 2025, THIS Star To Lead North Zone; Here’s Why

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill is set to miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025-26, starting on August 28 in Bengaluru. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Shubman Gill Likely To Miss Duleep Trophy 2025, THIS Star To Lead North Zone; Here’s WhyImage Credit:- X

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill is set to miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025-26, starting on August 28 in Bengaluru, due to illness. Gill, who was originally named captain of the North Zone squad, has been advised to rest by the BCCI’s medical team after being assessed in Chandigarh.

Leadership Change in North Zone

With Gill sidelined, the selectors had already included Shubham Rohilla as his replacement in the squad. Now, vice-captain Ankit Kumar will take over the leadership role and captain the North Zone team in the tournament.

Also Read: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Responds As Online Gaming Bill Threatens Dream11 Jersey Deal

 

Impact of Asia Cup 2025

Even if Gill had been fit, he would only have been available for North Zone’s first game against East Zone before joining India’s Asia Cup squad. Key pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, who are also part of the Asia Cup team, will depart after the opening fixture. As a contingency, North Zone has announced Gurnoor Brar and Anuj Thakral as replacements once the players leave for national duty.

North Zone’s Campaign

The North Zone will open their Duleep Trophy campaign against the East Zone in Bengaluru. With several senior players unavailable due to India duty, this tournament offers a big opportunity for youngsters like Rohilla, Ankit Kumar, and others to step up and make their mark.

Gill’s Recovery Priority

For Gill, his recovery is being closely monitored by the BCCI as he remains a crucial part of India’s plans for the Asia Cup 2025 and the subsequent international season. The management is unlikely to rush him back, with fitness being the primary focus ahead of major assignments. 

