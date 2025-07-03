Shubman Gill, Long The Prince, Finally Ascends As King With A Historic 269: 10 Records That Etched His Name In History At Birmingham
Shubman Gill's inning will be remembered for ages, He broke a flurry of records in his inning but lead from the front. Before the series he said i want to be the best batter of this series and he was already achieved it.
- Shubman Gill’s 269 in Birmingham belongs to the last kind.
- He made a flurry of records in this innings.
- Gill now tops the elite list with the highest-ever Test score by an Indian on English soil.
On a golden summer afternoon at Edgbaston, amidst the buzz of Test cricket's finest stage, Shubman Gill, India's newly appointed captain, modern maestro, and long-hailed heir to greatness, finally fulfilled prophecy. With elegance in every drive and steel in every stride, Gill produced a sublime innings of 269 off 387 balls, rewriting record books, silencing doubters, and leaving an indelible mark on Test cricket. Though he fell just short of a triple century, this was an innings carved in gold – India's highest ever in England and overseas. It was one of the finest ever played by a visiting captain on English soil. As he was dismissed by Josh Tongue, the score read 574/8. Gill's innings solidified India's position in this Test. Here are some of the records he made during that masterclass innings.
Records, Milestones & Mastery: What Gill Has Achieved:
1. Indians to Score a Double Century in Tests in England:
There have only been three:
Sunil Gavaskar – 221 (The Oval, 1979)
Rahul Dravid – 217 (The Oval, 2002)
Shubman Gill – 300 (Birmingham, 2025)
Gill now tops this elite list with the highest-ever Test score by an Indian on English soil.
2. Highest Score by an Indian Captain in Tests:
255 – Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2025
Previous best? Virat Kohli’s 254 vs SA in 2019. A new king sits atop.
3. First Asian Captain to Score a Double Century in SENA Tests
Not just Indian, the first-ever Asian captain to breach the 200-mark in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) conditions.
4. Highest Scores by Visiting Captains in England (Tests):
311 – Bob Simpson (AUS)
277 – Graeme Smith (SA)
259 – Graeme Smith (SA)
255 – Shubman Gill (IND)
Gill joins the giants of the game and surpasses many.
5. Indian Captains with Double Centuries (Tests):
Virat Kohli – 7
Sunil Gavaskar – 1
Sachin Tendulkar – 1
MS Dhoni – 1
Pataudi – 1
Shubman Gill – 1
And he’s just getting started.
6. Indian Captains with Away Double Tons:
Shubman Gill – 200 vs ENG (2025)
Virat Kohli – 200 vs WI (2016)
7. Youngest Captains to Score 250+ in Tests:
Graeme Smith – 22y 173d
Shubman Gill – 25y 297d
Second youngest ever. Historic.
8. Players with 200 in Tests, 200 in ODIs & 100 in T20Is:
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
A complete all-format monster.
9. Players with Double Tons in ODIs and Tests:
Sachin Tendulkar
Virender Sehwag
Chris Gayle
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
Few in the world can touch this elite club.
10. Highest Score by an Indian at No. 4 in Tests:
255 – Shubman Gill
Surpassing legends like Tendulkar, Laxman, and Dravid.
Shubman Gill’s 269 in Birmingham belongs to the last kind. It is not just a knock, it is a declaration of greatness. It is a golden moment, legend in bloom, captain, warrior and an artist and gladly this is only the beginning.
