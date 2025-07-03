Shubman Gill, Long The Prince, Finally Ascends As King With A Historic 269: 10 Records That Etched His Name In History At Birmingham

On a golden summer afternoon at Edgbaston, amidst the buzz of Test cricket's finest stage, Shubman Gill, India's newly appointed captain, modern maestro, and long-hailed heir to greatness, finally fulfilled prophecy. With elegance in every drive and steel in every stride, Gill produced a sublime innings of 269 off 387 balls, rewriting record books, silencing doubters, and leaving an indelible mark on Test cricket. Though he fell just short of a triple century, this was an innings carved in gold – India's highest ever in England and overseas. It was one of the finest ever played by a visiting captain on English soil. As he was dismissed by Josh Tongue, the score read 574/8. Gill's innings solidified India's position in this Test. Here are some of the records he made during that masterclass innings.

Records, Milestones & Mastery: What Gill Has Achieved:

1. Indians to Score a Double Century in Tests in England:

There have only been three:

Sunil Gavaskar – 221 (The Oval, 1979)

Rahul Dravid – 217 (The Oval, 2002)

Shubman Gill – 300 (Birmingham, 2025)

Gill now tops this elite list with the highest-ever Test score by an Indian on English soil.

2. Highest Score by an Indian Captain in Tests:

255 – Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2025

Previous best? Virat Kohli’s 254 vs SA in 2019. A new king sits atop.

3. First Asian Captain to Score a Double Century in SENA Tests

Not just Indian, the first-ever Asian captain to breach the 200-mark in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) conditions.

4. Highest Scores by Visiting Captains in England (Tests):

311 – Bob Simpson (AUS)

277 – Graeme Smith (SA)

259 – Graeme Smith (SA)

255 – Shubman Gill (IND)

Gill joins the giants of the game and surpasses many.

5. Indian Captains with Double Centuries (Tests):

Virat Kohli – 7

Sunil Gavaskar – 1

Sachin Tendulkar – 1

MS Dhoni – 1

Pataudi – 1

Shubman Gill – 1

And he’s just getting started.

6. Indian Captains with Away Double Tons:

Shubman Gill – 200 vs ENG (2025)

Virat Kohli – 200 vs WI (2016)

7. Youngest Captains to Score 250+ in Tests:

Graeme Smith – 22y 173d

Shubman Gill – 25y 297d

Second youngest ever. Historic.

8. Players with 200 in Tests, 200 in ODIs & 100 in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

A complete all-format monster.

9. Players with Double Tons in ODIs and Tests:

Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag

Chris Gayle

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Few in the world can touch this elite club.

10. Highest Score by an Indian at No. 4 in Tests:

255 – Shubman Gill

Surpassing legends like Tendulkar, Laxman, and Dravid.

Shubman Gill’s 269 in Birmingham belongs to the last kind. It is not just a knock, it is a declaration of greatness. It is a golden moment, legend in bloom, captain, warrior and an artist and gladly this is only the beginning.