SHUBMAN GILL

Shubman Gill, Long The Prince, Finally Ascends As King With A Historic 269: 10 Records That Etched His Name In History At Birmingham

Shubman Gill's inning will be remembered for ages, He broke a flurry of records in his inning but lead from the front. Before the series he said i want to be the best batter of this series and he was already achieved it.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 09:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shubman Gill’s 269 in Birmingham belongs to the last kind.
  • He made a flurry of records in this innings.
  • Gill now tops the elite list with the highest-ever Test score by an Indian on English soil.
Shubman Gill, Long The Prince, Finally Ascends As King With A Historic 269: 10 Records That Etched His Name In History At Birmingham Credits - Twitter

On a golden summer afternoon at Edgbaston, amidst the buzz of Test cricket's finest stage, Shubman Gill, India's newly appointed captain, modern maestro, and long-hailed heir to greatness, finally fulfilled prophecy. With elegance in every drive and steel in every stride, Gill produced a sublime innings of 269 off 387 balls, rewriting record books, silencing doubters, and leaving an indelible mark on Test cricket. Though he fell just short of a triple century, this was an innings carved in gold – India's highest ever in England and overseas. It was one of the finest ever played by a visiting captain on English soil. As he was dismissed by Josh Tongue, the score read 574/8. Gill's innings solidified India's position in this Test. Here are some of the records he made during that masterclass innings.

Records, Milestones & Mastery: What Gill Has Achieved:

1. Indians to Score a Double Century in Tests in England:

There have only been three:

Sunil Gavaskar – 221 (The Oval, 1979)
Rahul Dravid – 217 (The Oval, 2002)
Shubman Gill – 300 (Birmingham, 2025)

 Gill now tops this elite list with the highest-ever Test score by an Indian on English soil.

  2. Highest Score by an Indian Captain in Tests:

  255 – Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2025

 Previous best? Virat Kohli’s 254 vs SA in 2019. A new king sits atop.

  3. First Asian Captain to Score a Double Century in SENA Tests

 Not just Indian, the first-ever Asian captain to breach the 200-mark in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) conditions.

  4. Highest Scores by Visiting Captains in England (Tests):

 311 – Bob Simpson (AUS)
 277 – Graeme Smith (SA)
 259 – Graeme Smith (SA)
  255 – Shubman Gill (IND)

 Gill joins the giants of the game and surpasses many.

  5. Indian Captains with Double Centuries (Tests):

 Virat Kohli – 7
 Sunil Gavaskar – 1
 Sachin Tendulkar – 1
 MS Dhoni – 1
 Pataudi – 1
 Shubman Gill – 1

 And he’s just getting started.

  6. Indian Captains with Away Double Tons:

Shubman Gill – 200 vs ENG (2025)
Virat Kohli – 200 vs WI (2016)

  7. Youngest Captains to Score 250+ in Tests:
Graeme Smith – 22y 173d
Shubman Gill – 25y 297d
Second youngest ever. Historic.

  8. Players with 200 in Tests, 200 in ODIs & 100 in T20Is:
 Rohit Sharma
  Shubman Gill

 A complete all-format monster.

  9. Players with Double Tons in ODIs and Tests:

 Sachin Tendulkar
 Virender Sehwag
 Chris Gayle
 Rohit Sharma
 Shubman Gill

 Few in the world can touch this elite club.

 10. Highest Score by an Indian at No. 4 in Tests:

 255 – Shubman Gill

 Surpassing legends like Tendulkar, Laxman, and Dravid.

Shubman Gill’s 269 in Birmingham belongs to the last kind. It is not just a knock, it is a declaration of greatness. It is a golden moment, legend in bloom, captain,  warrior and an artist and gladly this is only the beginning.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

