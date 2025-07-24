India’s young Test captain Shubman Gill, once riding the crest of adulation after a record-breaking start to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, is now facing the heat both on and off the field. After two centuries and a double ton in the first two Tests, Gill looked set to dominate the series. But the narrative took a dramatic turn at Lord’s, where not only did his form dip, but his temperament was called into question—sparking a debate that has gripped the cricketing world.

The Lord’s Incident: From Calm Leader to Confrontational Figure

On Day 3 of the Lord’s Test, a verbal altercation involving Gill, Zak Crawley, and Ben Duckett turned the spotlight from his batting prowess to his captaincy demeanour. Though Gill scored just 16 and 6 in the match, it was the spat that overshadowed his performance.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes this was the turning point. “Something changed on Day 3,” Manjrekar said on JioHotstar. “Gill, who had been batting with authority earlier, suddenly looked tentative. His defensive dismissals since then suggest he’s playing with hesitation, not the freedom we saw at Edgbaston.”

England’s Jonathan Trott was more direct: “He’s gone from being a batter to being a villain, especially in the eyes of the English crowd. His attitude, not just his batting, has become the focus. That kind of shift affects how teams and fans treat you.”

Manchester Misery: Early Exit and Mounting Pressure

The fourth Test at Old Trafford offered a chance at redemption, but Gill once again faltered. Dismissed for 12 runs by Ben Stokes, the Indian skipper’s vulnerability was on full display. With India at 140-3, his departure came at a pivotal juncture—raising further concerns about his form and mindset.

Though still the top run-scorer of the series, Gill’s recent innings suggest a mental block post the Lord’s controversy. “This isn’t an extended lean patch,” noted Manjrekar, “but a phase where mental pressure and outside noise have clearly crept into his game.”

Mental Fortitude or Faltering Focus? Manjrekar vs Kohli Comparison

What stings most is the comparison with Virat Kohli, a figure known for turning aggression into performance. “When Kohli was sledged, he came back stronger,” Manjrekar pointed out. “Gill, on the other hand, looked shaken. He needs to channel adversity into resilience, not tentativeness.”

This isn’t merely about form; it’s about temperament. The English sledging—reportedly personal and persistent—was a litmus test for Gill’s leadership mettle. While Manjrekar praised his tactical acumen and early captaincy success, he stressed the need for emotional maturity: “This eight-day break is timely. If anyone can help him regroup, it’s his father—he knows the real Shubman.”