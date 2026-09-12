/Shubman Gill meets Virgil van Dijk, One photo brings Cricket and Football together

Gill recently led India to a 1-0 Test series victory over Sri Lanka while also producing consistent performances during the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The India batter has amassed over 1,000 runs in the ongoing cycle, including centuries against England, West Indies and Afghanistan. His impressive run-scoring earned him the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer at the BCCI Naman Awards. Gill has also remained a key figure for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, where he scored more than 700 runs during the 2026 season.