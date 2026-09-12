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Shubman Gill meets Virgil van Dijk, One photo brings Cricket and Football together

Gill recently led India to a 1-0 Test series victory over Sri Lanka while also producing consistent performances during the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Shubman Gill meets Virgil van Dijk, One photo brings Cricket and Football together
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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Shubman Gill meets Virgil van Dijk, One photo brings Cricket and Football together
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