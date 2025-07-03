Shubman Gill Mirrors Virat Kohli With Jubilant Roar After Century At Edgbaston

Edgbaston roared once again — this time for Shubman Gill. India’s newly appointed Test captain made a powerful statement with the bat on Day 1 of the second Test against England, slamming an authoritative century and celebrating it with a roar that evoked memories of Virat Kohli’s iconic celebration at the same venue in 2018. The 24-year-old didn’t just score runs—he stamped his authority, silenced critics, and reignited India’s hopes with a masterclass in composure, grit, and flair.

THE ROAR OF THE CAPTAINS.



- 2018 Virat Kohli at Edgbaston.

2025 Shubman Gill at Edgbaston.

Shubman Gill century with a control % of 96.5 is the best ever for a player in England since records began

A Captain’s Knock Under Pressure

After England opted to bowl first at a lively Edgbaston surface, the pressure was squarely on the Indian top order. KL Rahul departed early, but Shubman Gill—batting with the calm of a veteran and the intent of a young leader—anchored the innings. Partnering briefly with Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Karun Nair, Gill weathered England’s early burst before unfurling his trademark elegance.

Facing criticism about his technique in English conditions, Gill responded with his second consecutive century in the series—this time a gritty, 199-ball ton brought up with a commanding sweep off Joe Root. As the ball sped past backward square leg, Gill let out a primal scream—"Come on!"—raising his bat and helmet, and taking a bow as the Edgbaston crowd erupted. The moment was instantly compared to Kohli’s thunderous celebration in 2018 when he had conquered his English demons with a knock of 149 at the same ground.

Stats, Records, and a Slice of History

With this innings, Shubman Gill joined a club reserved for India’s greatest captains. He became:

The fourth Indian captain to score hundreds in each of his first two Tests as skipper, following Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, and Vijay Hazare.

The third Indian captain to hit centuries in consecutive Tests against England, after Hazare (1951-52) and Mohammad Azharuddin (1990).

The fifth Indian batter to register three straight Test tons against England, joining the elite list of Azharuddin, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Rahul Dravid.

The only Indian to score centuries on Day 1 of a Test match in England on two separate occasions—at Headingley and now at Edgbaston.

This isn’t just a run of form—it’s a statement of intent from a player stepping into leadership with poise and purpose.

England Fights Back Late on Day 1

Despite Gill’s unbeaten 114 and Jaiswal’s attacking 87, England clawed their way back into the contest. Chris Woakes, lethal with the new ball, bowled four consecutive maidens and dismissed KL Rahul early. Brydon Carse removed Karun Nair just before lunch, halting India's momentum.

Post-lunch, Ben Stokes outfoxed Jaiswal with a tempting delivery that induced a misjudged stroke, while Shoaib Bashir trapped Rishabh Pant in the very next over. Nitish Reddy followed soon after, courtesy of another sharp Woakes delivery. From a promising 200 for 2, India found themselves slightly dented at 310 for 5 at stumps.

Ravindra Jadeja’s calm presence (41 off 67) ensured India closed Day 1 with some stability, but the match remains delicately poised heading into Day 2.

Expert Take: Leadership Beyond Runs

While Gill’s technique, footwork, and shot selection were all textbook, what stood out was his emotional intelligence and body language. Taking over the Test captaincy is no small task, especially on a challenging tour of England. Yet, Gill has embraced the responsibility, not just with the bat, but with the fire and passion fans often associate with Kohli.

The roar was more than a celebration—it was a message. Gill is no longer just the future of Indian cricket; he’s very much its present.