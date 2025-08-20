Shubman Gill Named India’s T20I Vice-Captain: Is He The Next All-Format Captain? Aakash Chopra Says THIS

India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has sparked significant debate, with Shubman Gill’s return as vice-captain dominating headlines. The announcement has led cricket experts and fans alike to speculate whether Gill is being groomed as India’s future all-format captain. Former India batter and commentator Aakash Chopra has highlighted Gill’s leadership potential, calling his inclusion a strategic move for long-term planning.

Shubman Gill Reinstated as T20I Vice-Captain

Shubman Gill, currently India’s Test captain, returns to the T20I fold after being sidelined since June 2024. The 25-year-old had previously led a second-string side during India’s T20I series against Zimbabwe, showcasing his leadership abilities. Chopra emphasized that Gill’s vice-captaincy signals India’s intent to gradually transition him into an all-format leadership role.

“Shubman Gill is the new vice-captain for India’s T20I team. He is already the Test captain and will eventually lead the ODI side as well. This appointment means India is preparing him to be an all-format captain,” Chopra said on X.

Gill’s return underlines a broader strategy by the BCCI to nurture young leaders across formats, ensuring a smooth transition after Rohit Sharma’s tenure.

The Playing XI Puzzle: Where Does Gill Fit?

India’s T20I top order has been performing impressively in Gill’s absence. Abhishek Sharma’s explosive starts, Tilak Varma’s consistency at No.3, and Sanju Samson’s composure have created a formidable top-three combination. Chopra believes Gill’s elevation to vice-captain effectively guarantees his spot, but this comes with a trade-off.

“With Gill coming in as vice-captain, he will definitely open. This essentially pushes Sanju Samson out of the playing XI,” Chopra explained.

The squad’s composition also reveals the selectors’ foresight in planning for a flexible middle-order. Jitesh Sharma earns a spot, providing a reliable backup as a keeper-batter, compensating for any shuffle in the top order.

From Star Batter to Emerging Leader

Gill’s leadership journey has gained momentum over recent months. He was Rohit Sharma’s deputy during the Champions Trophy, captained India in Tests against England, and now assumes the T20I vice-captaincy, replacing Axar Patel. This dual role as a frontline batter and emerging leader aligns with the BCCI’s long-term vision of grooming the next generation of captains.

Former batting coach Abhishek Nayar echoed this sentiment:

“This squad announcement reflects the selectors’ mindset. With Shubman, India is clearly positioning him to be an all-format captain. It’s going to be an interesting year ahead for him.”

Controversies and Squad Decisions

While Gill’s inclusion has generated excitement, it has also raised questions. Shreyas Iyer, despite stellar IPL performances, was left out due to team balance and slot constraints. Similarly, Axar Patel’s loss of vice-captaincy has sparked debate among fans and analysts. Chopra remarked that while India’s squad looks strong, some decisions may seem unfair, highlighting the complexities of team selection in modern T20 cricket.