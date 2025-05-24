Shubman Gill Named New India Test Captain As BCCI Announces Squad for England Series - Check Here

The BCCI Selection Committee announced the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, appointing 25-year-old Shubman Gill as India’s new Test captain. The announcement was made during a press conference in Mumbai and marks the beginning of a new era for Indian Test cricket following the recent retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

New Leadership for a New Era

Shubman Gill’s elevation to captaincy comes at a time of significant transition in Indian cricket. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from red-ball cricket earlier this month, the team finds itself at the start of a rebuilding phase, especially with the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (2025–2027) beginning with this tour.

Gill, who made his Test debut in 2020 and has since impressed with his calm temperament and technique, is seen as a long-term leader. His leadership experience with India A and the Punjab domestic side also added weight to his selection.

Rohit & Kohli Exit Marks the End of an Era

Rohit Sharma concluded his 11-year Test career on May 7, having played 67 matches and scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57. Known for his elegance and composure, Rohit led India to several memorable victories, including reaching the World Test Championship final in 2023.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, one of the most successful Indian Test captains, retired after an illustrious 14-year career. He featured in 123 Tests, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties to his name. Kohli’s aggressive leadership style and fitness-first culture changed the face of Indian Test cricket during his tenure.

India’s five-Test series against England is scheduled to run from June to August 2025. The matches will be hosted at iconic English venues:

India vs England: Test Schedule

1st Test, 20–24 June 2025 - Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test, 2–6 July 2025 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test, 10–14 July 2025 - Lord's, London

4th Test, 23–27 July 2025 - Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test, 31 July – 4 August 2025 - The Oval, London

This high-profile series will be India’s first assignment in the new World Test Championship cycle and a challenging test of the team’s new leadership and young core.

India Test Squad

Shubman Gill (C) Rishabh Pant (VC) Yashasvi Jaiswal KL Rahul Sai Sudharsan Abhimanyu Easwaran Karun Nair Nitish Kumar Reddy Ravindra Jadeja Dhruv Jurel Washington Sundar Shardul Thakur Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj Prasidh Krishna Akash Deep Arshdeep Singh Kuldeep Yadav