Chasing 1,000 Runs and the 3,000 Run Milestone as Captain

Reaching a half century in the upcoming fixture will allow the skipper to make history as the first individual to cross 1,000 runs in a single World Test Championship cycle while holding the captaincy for India. Although fellow countrymen such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma have previously cleared the four figure run threshold in past cycles, none managed the feat while serving as team leader. Furthermore, accumulating 157 runs over the course of the match will position him as the first Indian batter to surpass 3,000 total runs in the history of the tournament, expanding significantly upon his current tally of 2,843 runs.