Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Shubman Gill on cusp of history, all set to break these records in India's 600th Test Against Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill on cusp of history, all set to break these records in India's 600th Test Against Sri Lanka

As the Indian cricket team prepares to step onto the field for its historic 600th Test match, skipper Shubman Gill finds himself positioned at the center of major statistical milestones.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Shubman Gill on cusp of history, all set to break these records in India's 600th Test Against Sri Lanka
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shubman Gill on cusp of history, all set to break these records in India's 600th Test Against Sri Lanka
2
3
4
5