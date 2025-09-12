Shubman Gill Opens Up On The Defining Moment That Made Him Choose Cricket As A Career

Indian Test captain and all-format star Shubman Gill recently shared the moment that made him realise cricket was his true calling. Speaking in an interview on Apple Music’s official YouTube channel, Gill recalled how, at the age of 11, he played against under-23 fast bowlers and stunned everyone with his batting.

Gill narrated that he was drafted into the match as his friend Khushpreet, a fast bowler, suggested his name when the camp was one batsman short. Coming in at number seven or eight, Gill rescued the side after the top order collapsed and went on to score an unbeaten 90. “It was just a practice game, nothing special, but the confidence from that innings made me feel, ‘I am meant to do this,’” he said.

Early Inspiration from His Father

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gill also revealed that his cricketing journey began much earlier, when he was just three years old. Watching matches on TV with his father, he would copy the shots of professional cricketers with surprising accuracy. Impressed, his father began coaching him at home, even arranging for farm workers to bowl at him so he could practice.

The Move to Chandigarh

At the age of seven, Gill’s family shifted from Fazilka to Chandigarh to give him better opportunities. His father enrolled him in a cricket academy, which truly set the foundation for his career. “In the village, there weren’t many facilities, but Chandigarh offered everything I needed to grow,” Gill recalled.

From Farmyard Nets to International Stardom

Today, at 26, Gill has come a long way from batting on his father’s farm. With 6,020 runs in 114 international matches, including 18 centuries and 25 fifties, he has already established himself as one of India’s premier batters. His resume also boasts an IPL title, an Orange Cap, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and a memorable 2-2 Test series draw in England during his first assignment as captain.

As Indian cricket’s newest poster boy, Shubman Gill’s journey is only beginning, and his story of determination, talent, and early vision continues to inspire young cricketers across the nation.