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Shubman Gill opposes ODI format change, suggests return of tri-series ahead of 2027 World Cup

Shubman Gill has backed the ICC's decision to retain the 50-over ODI format, calling the ODI World Cup the most prestigious tournament in cricket. The India captain also urged the return of tri-series and quadrangular tournaments, saying they would make one-day cricket more exciting for players and fans alike.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Shubman Gill opposes ODI format change, suggests return of tri-series ahead of 2027 World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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