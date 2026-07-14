/Shubman Gill opposes ODI format change, suggests return of tri-series ahead of 2027 World Cup

"One thing is that we used to play a lot of triangular series and it was really fun to watch. India, Australia and Sri Lanka used to play these tournaments. If I ever get a chance to play in a triangular series, it will be fun because you are not playing one team continuously. If we want to make this format more interesting, instead of having bilateral series, we can have triangular or quadrangular series. That'll be interesting to play and to watch," he added.