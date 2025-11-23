Shubman Gill OUT Till 2026, Injection In Neck For Nerve Damage; Full Recovery Timeline & Return Date Revealed: Report

Shubman Gill is reportedly set to miss the remainder of 2025 after sustaining a neck injury in Kolkata, with his comeback likely only in early January next year. According to a News18 report, the Indian Test and ODI captain’s condition appears more serious than initially believed.

Gill aggravated a neck problem while batting on Day 2 of the first India South Africa Test in Kolkata. After facing only three balls, he was forced to retire hurt and was later taken off the field on a stretcher. He spent a day under observation at a local hospital and was discharged the following day.

Recent reports indicate that Gill is dealing with a possible nerve injury. He has been administered an injection to “alleviate his symptoms" and may not feature again in 2025.

Still Travelled To Squad

The 26 year old left the Kolkata hospital wearing a neck brace but still travelled with the squad to Guwahati for the second Test. However, he was ruled out a day before the match and did not make the playing eleven.

Gill then flew to Mumbai to meet spinal specialist Dr Abhay Nene. The findings from his consultation have been shared with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

When Will He Return?

A Times of India report suggests that team management is unwilling to fast track his recovery with the T20 World Cup scheduled for February March 2026. It is increasingly likely that Gill’s next appearance could be during the New Zealand series beginning January 11.

Before beginning rehabilitation, Gill must undergo a period of complete rest. He is unlikely to be fit for the upcoming five match T20I series against South Africa or the three ODIs that follow the Test series conclusion on November 30.

South Africa’s tour will end with five T20Is from December 9.

A BCCI source told PTI “Gill has been given an injection to alleviate his symptoms and will need a period of rest before starting rehab, training and skill work. There is every chance he could also be doubtful for the T20I series."