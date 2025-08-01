Shubman Gill Overtakes Virat Kohli On India’s ‘THIS’ WTC Records During 5th Test At Oval

Shubman Gill continues to stamp his authority on the Test arena, surpassing former captain Virat Kohli on India’s World Test Championship (WTC) run-scorers list. The milestone came during the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval, further underlining Gill’s remarkable form in the England series.

Most runs for India in the World Test Championship

2731 - Rishabh Pant (67 innings)

2716 - Rohit Sharma (69 innings)

2636 - Shubman Gill (68 innings)

2617 - Virat Kohli (79 innings)

2348 - Ravindra Jadeja (67 innings)

Dominating the England Series

Gill’s performances in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy 2025 have been nothing short of extraordinary:

Scored over 722 runs in the series so far, with an astonishing average close to 90.

Registered four centuries, including a record-breaking match haul of 430 runs at Edgbaston, making him only the second captain after Allan Border to score 150+ in both innings of a Test.

Surpassed Virat Kohli’s tally for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series against England, a record previously held by Kohli since 2016.

His purple patch has seen him join legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Don Bradman, equaling their record of four centuries in a single series.

Impact Beyond the Numbers

Gill’s form has had a defining impact on the series. Alongside senior batter KL Rahul, who also crossed 500 runs in the series, the duo became the first Indian pair in more than 50 years to achieve the milestone in an away Test series. While bowlers have struggled in batting-friendly conditions, Gill’s consistency has kept India competitive. In the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval, India reached 204/6 on Day 1, with Gill contributing 21 before being run out in a tense passage of play.

A New Era of Indian Batting Leadership

By overtaking Virat Kohli on the WTC runs chart, Shubman Gill has firmly established himself as the torchbearer of India’s batting unit. His ability to adapt in challenging conditions and lead from the front with the bat has drawn comparisons with some of India’s finest captains.

As India pushes to level the series, Gill’s performances will remain central to their fortunes. His record-breaking spree in England has not only etched his name in history books but has also signaled the dawn of a new era in Indian cricket.