Shubman Gill has been named India's new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, to lead the team in the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting on October 19. This will be Gill's first assignment as captain of the ODI team, having previously captained the Test and T20I sides.

Although Rohit has been replaced as captain, he finds a place in the ODI squad and makes his return to the Indian setup alongside veteran batter Virat Kohli for the Australia series.

The last ODI match for Rohit Sharma as India captain was the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9, 2025 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India won the final by 4 wickets, chasing 252, with Rohit scoring 76 runs off 83 balls to earn Player of the Match.

This victory marked India's third Champions Trophy title and Rohit's second ICC trophy as captain, following the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma's record as India's ODI captain is remarkable, with 42 wins in 56 matches, just 12 losses. He led India to significant victories in ODI format including the 2018 and 2023 Asia Cups, and most notably, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Shubman Gill's Record In ODI Cricket

Shubman Gill has played 55 ODIs so far in his career and scored 2775 runs at an average of 59.04 with eight centuries, including a 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2023. When it comes to captaincy, Gill is very inexperienced in the 50-over format. The 26-year-old Gill led only six times in List-A cricket in the 50-over format with a 5:1 win-loss ratio.

Having been named Test captain earlier this year, Gill led India in the ICC World Test Championship series against England to a 2-2 draw, while finishing the series as the highest run-getter with 754 runs at an average of 75.40. He registered a thumping win in his sixth Test in charge as India captain against the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Notably, Gill is set to become the 28th ODI captain for Indian cricket team in history.

Full List Of India Men's ODI Captains In History







