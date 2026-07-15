Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Shubman Gill reveals India's 2027 WC plan after 1st ODI win over England says, 'Similar conditions to South Africa...'

Shubman Gill reveals India's 2027 WC plan after 1st ODI win over England says, 'Similar conditions to South Africa...'

 A clinical, all-round performance guided the Shubman Gill-led Indian side to a dominant six-wicket victory over England at Edgbaston on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Shubman Gill reveals India's 2027 WC plan after 1st ODI win over England says, 'Similar conditions to South Africa...'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shubman Gill reveals India's 2027 WC plan after 1st ODI win over England says, 'Similar conditions to South Africa...'
Shubman Gill4 min ago
2
Strait of Hormuz11 min ago
3
service sector22 min ago
4
Samantha Ruth Prabhu29 min ago
5
coal59 min ago