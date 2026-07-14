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Shubman Gill reveals Virat Kohli chat ahead of England ODI, makes big statement on Rohit Sharma's future

Shubman Gill revealed that his discussion with Virat Kohli focused on India's team combinations and long-term plans for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup ahead of the England ODI series. The India captain also reaffirmed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain the backbone of the ODI side, highlighting the value of their experience and leadership.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:11 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
Shubman Gill reveals Virat Kohli chat ahead of England ODI, makes big statement on Rohit Sharma's future
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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