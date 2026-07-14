Shubman Gill has underlined the importance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India's ODI setup ahead of the three-match series against England, while also revealing details of his conversation with Kohli on the team's preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
India captain Shubman Gill has made it clear that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain central to India's ODI plans as the Men in Blue gear up for the three-match ODI series against England. Speaking ahead of the first ODI at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday (July 14), Gill described the veteran duo as the "backbone" of India's batting lineup and stressed that their experience will continue to play a crucial role.
Addressing the media before the series opener, Gill confirmed that his conversation with Kohli revolved around India's preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held in South Africa.
"And as I said, we were talking about the combination. Which combination would be best for us in South Africa? Which players are there who may not be in the team now, but can help us in the future? Which bowlers are there? Which all-rounders? Which spinners? So, we were talking about all that," Gill said.
The India skipper also indicated that the England ODI series is an important step in building combinations for the next 50-over World Cup, with conditions in England expected to provide valuable preparation for South African pitches.
Gill dismissed any speculation surrounding the futures of Kohli and Rohit in the ODI format, reiterating that both senior batters remain indispensable to the Indian team.
"So, I think Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai, they have been the backbone of Indian batting lineup for the past decade. And they remain a very integral part of our team. And the experience and the skill that they bring to the team is obviously very valuable. We have seen what they have done over the past decade in different conditions, repetitively, consistently, in a number of matches, different tournaments, different occasions," Gill said.
The 26-year-old also highlighted the value of experienced players in pressure situations, saying their ability to remain calm during crunch moments benefits the entire team.
"If there is an experienced lineup, I think you get a lot of experience in pressure situations because you have been in that situation many times and you have done good and bad. So, I think you get a sense of calmness when you are under pressure. So experience is very important in any lineup," he added.
Gill also welcomed the return of Jasprit Bumrah to India's ODI setup after the pace spearhead spent time away from the format. "And yes, Bhoombhai (Jasprit Bumrah) is coming into the setup after a bit of time. And hopefully, he's had a good number of overs leading up to this one-day series. And hopefully, this one-day series goes well for him. And we end up the series, hopefully win the series and end up on a high," Gill said.
India will begin the three-match ODI series against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday, with the team looking to bounce back after disappointing results in the T20I format while continuing to shape its squad for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
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