Shubman Gill rewrites record books, trails only Don Bradman in Test captaincy milestone; check full list

Shubman Gill, India's young Test captain, has etched his name into cricket history after smashing an impressive century in the ongoing one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

During his magnificent knock (126 off 177 balls) against Afghanistan, Gill officially crossed the 1,000-run milestone as India's Test captain. However, the manner and pace of his run-scoring have truly stunned the cricketing world and helped him join an elite list of captains.

Gill has amassed 1,076 Test runs in just 15 innings as skipper, boasting a mind-boggling average of 82.8. Among all Test captains to score 1,000 or more runs, Gill boasts the second-highest batting average in history, behind only the legendary Sir Donald Bradman.



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Highest Test batting average as a captain (1000+ runs)

101.5 - Don Bradman (3147)

82.8 - Shubman Gill (1076)*

69.6 - Kumar Sangakkara (1601)

68.1 - Steven Smith (4425)

59.1 - M Jayawardene (3665)

Notably, Shubman Gill crossed the 1,000-run milestone as Test skipper in just 15 innings, becoming the second-fastest Indian captain to hit the milestone - missing out on Sunil Gavaskar’s all-time Indian record by a single innings (14).

However, Gill comfortably secured the record as the fastest Indian captain in terms of time, racking up those 1,000 leadership runs in just 351 days from his appointment.



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A Remarkable Captaincy Journey

Gill assumed the Test captaincy in mid-2025 following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In less than a year, he has transformed into a prolific run-machine:

He scored five centuries as captain in 2025 alone (equalling Kohli’s calendar-year record for an Indian skipper).

His double-century and multiple tons in the England series showcased his ability to dominate in SENA conditions.

Now, on home soil, he has delivered yet another captain’s knock in front of a home crowd.

Playing XIs For IND vs AFG One Off Test

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem