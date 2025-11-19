Shubman Gill’s Availability For 2nd Test Revealed As BCCI Shares Major Update

Shubman Gill’s availability for the second Test against South Africa remains a major talking point, and the BCCI has now issued a significant update on the India captain's fitness. Gill had suffered a neck injury during India’s first innings of the Kolkata Test and was unable to take any further part in the match. The incident took place at Eden Gardens, where Gill faced only a few deliveries before experiencing severe neck discomfort. He was immediately taken to the hospital for further examination and did not bat again in either innings.

ALSO READ - IPL 2026 Captains: Ravindra Jadeja To Lead RR, KL Rahul To Captain KKR, Know Predicted Captains For MI, CSK, RR, PBKS, SRH, RCB, KKR, DC, LSG, GT

BCCI confirms Gill will travel with the team

In its latest update, the BCCI stated that Gill was discharged from the hospital the following day and has been responding positively to treatment. He will travel with the Indian squad to Guwahati for the upcoming Test, although a final call on his participation will be made closer to the game.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Medical Update: Shubman Gill



Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play.



He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman… — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2025

"Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," the BCCI post read.

During the first Test, Gill had faced just three balls in the opening innings before neck spasms forced him to retire hurt. He could not return to bat in either innings as India collapsed to a 30-run defeat. Chasing a target of 124 on a spin-heavy surface, the hosts folded for only 93, giving South Africa a crucial victory.

India look to prevent series defeat

The second and final Test will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, where India must win to avoid a series loss to the Proteas. With the batting unit under pressure, Gill’s potential return could play a vital role in India’s bid to level the series.