Shubman Gill’s Controversial Run-Out Steals Spotlight In GT vs SRH Clash: Watch

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan laid a strong foundation after Gujarat Titans lost the toss, stitching together an impressive opening stand. The duo remained unbeaten for the first eight overs, but the partnership was broken shortly after when Sudharsan departed. Jos Buttler then joined Gill at the crease as the pair looked to push towards a big total.

However, a dramatic moment unfolded in the 13th over. Jos Buttler clipped a delivery from Zeeshan Ansari towards short fine leg and called for a quick single. Harshal Patel charged in, fielded sharply, and fired a throw toward the striker’s end in an attempt to run out the well-set Gill.

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, stationed ahead of the stumps, tried to deflect the ball onto the stumps using his gloves. The decision was razor-thin and sent upstairs for a third-umpire review. After examining multiple replays, the third umpire ruled that the ball had dislodged the bails, not Klaasen's gloves, noting a visible deviation after the ball made contact. As a result, Gill was controversially given out.

Displeased, Gill reluctantly walked back to the pavilion after scoring a captain’s knock of 76 off just 38 deliveries. He later appeared to confront TV umpire Michael Gough in the dugout, engaging in a tense exchange over the decision.

Shubman Gill argument with Umpire about his unfair Dismissal.

Gill's frustration didn’t end there. In the second innings, during the 14th over of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase of a 224-run target, Abhishek Sharma was struck on the boot by a delivery. Gill and his teammates confidently appealed for an LBW, but the on-field umpire turned it down. Gujarat Titans opted for a review, which failed to show the ball's pitching location, only its impact and trajectory.

Gill seemed visibly irritated during the conversation with the umpires, expressing his displeasure over the incomplete review. Abhishek Sharma eventually stepped in to de-escalate the situation, and play resumed shortly after.

It was a fiery outing for the GT skipper, who played a commanding innings but saw his efforts cut short in controversial fashion, followed by mounting frustration during the fielding innings.