Shubman Gill’s ODI Journey As Captain: How Many Matches Will He Lead Before The 2027 World Cup?

India has officially entered a new era in white-ball cricket, with Shubman Gill taking over as the ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma. The young opener’s promotion marks the beginning of a generational shift in Indian cricket as the team prepares for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, set to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

With the announcement of India’s upcoming ODI schedule, the big question among fans is: how many ODI matches will Shubman Gill lead India in before the 2027 World Cup?

India’s ODI Schedule Before World Cup 2027

Here’s the complete list of India’s ODI series leading up to the global event:

October-November 2025 - Tour of Australia (Away)

November-December 2025 - South Africa (Home)

January 2026 - New Zealand (Home)

June 2026 - Afghanistan (Home)

July 2026 - Tour of England (Away)

September-October 2026 - West Indies (Home)

October-November 2026 - New Zealand (Home)

December 2026 - Sri Lanka (Home)

September 2026 - Tour of Bangladesh (Away) (rescheduled from August 2025)

Each of these series is expected to feature three ODIs, meaning India will play approximately 27 ODI matches before the 2027 World Cup begins.

Gill’s Captaincy: The Road to 2027

If Shubman Gill continues as the full-time ODI captain across all series, he could potentially lead India in 25-27 ODIs before the next World Cup. However, selectors might rotate him for workload management or give opportunities to vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and other young leaders in select series.

Why This Phase Is Crucial for Team India

Transition era: With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping aside from ODIs, India’s next generation, led by Gill, will carry the responsibility of rebuilding the team.

Leadership testing: Gill’s decisions under pressure, especially in away tours, will shape India’s tactical approach.

Squad experimentation: The upcoming ODIs will allow selectors to identify India’s best combination for the 2027 World Cup.

The Bigger Picture

By the time the 2027 World Cup begins, Shubman Gill will likely have captained India in nearly two dozen ODIs, gaining valuable leadership experience across diverse pitches and opponents.

If all goes as planned, these 27 ODIs will serve as India’s perfect testing ground to build a strong, balanced squad capable of ending the ICC trophy drought.

Final Thoughts

Shubman Gill’s elevation to captain marks a bold move toward the future. With nearly 27 ODIs lined up before the 2027 World Cup, he has both the time and opportunity to evolve as a leader, and possibly take India into a new era of ODI dominance.