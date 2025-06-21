Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Century Leaves Virat Kohli Behind In WTC Stats, Trails Only Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill scripted history on the first day of the opening Test against England at Headingley by smashing an unbeaten 127, becoming the newest entrant into an elite record list. With this innings, Gill registered his 6th century in the current World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle, surpassing Virat Kohli’s tally of five centuries in the ongoing championship. The 25-year-old not only stamped his authority with the bat but also made an emphatic statement in his first outing as India’s Test captain, leading his side to 359/3 at stumps on Day 1.

WTC 2023–25: Most Centuries by Indian Batters

Rohit Sharma - 9 Centuries Shubman Gill 6 Centuries Virat Kohli 5 Centuries Yashasvi Jaiswal 5 Centuries Rishabh Pant 4 Centuries

With this century, Gill now sits second among Indian players in this WTC cycle, trailing only Rohit Sharma, who leads with nine tons. Kohli, who has had a quiet phase in this cycle, now moves to third.

Gill completes 2000 Test runs

Gill also completed 2000 Test runs in the first Test. He required 107 runs to complete the record, and the cricketer eventually got it done.

Captaincy Debut with a Statement

Taking over the reins from Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill showed no signs of pressure. His composed yet assertive knock featured flawless cover drives, disciplined shot selection, and mature strike rotation. His partnership with Rishabh Pant, who also scored a crucial fifty, was pivotal in setting up India’s strong foundation in the match.

This innings made Gill only the fifth Indian to score a century on Test captaincy debut, joining the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Virat Kohli, and Vijay Hazare.

WTC Impact: A Run-Machine in the Making

Gill’s consistency across formats, particularly in Tests, is now being widely acknowledged. He has scored centuries in varied conditions, including India and now England, making him a reliable asset in India’s WTC campaign. His sixth ton in just 26 WTC matches reflects an exceptional level of performance. With at least four more matches remaining in this cycle, Gill is well-positioned to challenge Rohit Sharma’s record of nine WTC centuries and potentially set a new Indian benchmark.