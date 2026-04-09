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SHUBMAN GILL

Shubman Gill’s Rs 12,00,000 twist after last-ball thriller will shock you

Shubman Gill fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate in GT vs DC IPL 2026 clash. Here’s what happened and why it matters.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shubman Gill’s ₹12 lakh fine underscores IPL’s strict enforcement of over-rate rules even in high-stakes thrillers.
  • The Code of Conduct breach shifts focus from GT’s win to captaincy accountability and match discipline.
  • Tactical brilliance in the final over contrasts sharply with off-field penalties, defining GT’s dramatic night.
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Shubman Gill’s Rs 12,00,000 twist after last-ball thriller will shock youShubman Gill fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate after GT’s last-ball win vs DC in IPL 2026 thriller. Discipline debate begins. Photo Credit – X

In a dramatic IPL 2026 clash that went down to the final ball, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined ₹12 lakh for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 14 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The penalty was imposed for maintaining a slow over-rate, marking GT’s first offence under Article 2.22 this season.

While Gujarat Titans edged out Delhi Capitals by one run in a high-scoring thriller, the spotlight has now shifted to discipline and match management, with Gill’s fine highlighting the league’s strict stance on over-rate violations.

Also Read: David Miller’s wife Camilla Harris goes viral after IPL drama – here’s why everyone is talking about her

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Why Shubman Gill was fined

The IPL confirmed that Gujarat Titans failed to complete their overs within the stipulated time, triggering a Level 1 offence under Article 2.22 of the Code of Conduct.

  • First offence of the season for GT
  • Fine imposed: ₹12 lakh on captain Gill
  • No suspension or additional sanctions at this stage

Slow over-rate offences are closely monitored in the IPL, especially in tight games where delays can impact match momentum and broadcast schedules.

What happened in DC vs GT Match 14

The match itself was one of the most gripping encounters of IPL 2026.

  • Gujarat Titans posted a commanding 210-run total
  • Delhi Capitals, led by David Miller in the chase, nearly pulled off a stunning win
  • The game turned on a crucial moment when Miller declined a single on the penultimate ball, leaving too much to do on the final delivery

GT held their nerve to secure a one-run victory, but the slow over-rate offence has somewhat overshadowed the result.

Gill’s tactical call in the final over

After the match, Gill revealed the crucial conversation with Prasidh Krishna before the final ball.

“We were discussing whether to go for the yorker or a slower one. Given how the pitch was playing, we felt a good slower ball would be harder to hit,” Gill said.

That decision proved decisive, as Krishna executed the plan under pressure to deny Delhi Capitals a boundary on the last ball.

How IPL treats over-rate offences

The IPL has tightened its Code of Conduct in recent seasons to ensure faster game flow.

  • First offence: Fine on captain (₹12 lakh)
  • Second offence: Higher fine + potential team penalties
  • Repeated breaches: Possible suspension of captain

This structure puts direct accountability on captains, making in-game time management a critical leadership skill.

Jos Buttler’s impact moment

GT’s win also hinged on a key fielding effort from Jos Buttler, whose sharp throw led to a crucial run-out.

Buttler admitted there was an element of luck but stressed the importance of seizing moments in tight games.

“Delighted to get the win. We needed it badly, and sometimes you need those moments to go your way,” he said.

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Akash Kharade

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