Shubman Gill’s Test Jersey Fetches Record Price At Red For Ruth Charity Auction In London

In a heartwarming display of cricket’s charitable spirit, Shubman Gill’s match-worn and autographed Test jersey has set a new record at a recent charity auction. The jersey, donned during India’s Lord’s Test against England, fetched a staggering £4,600 (approximately Rs 5.41 lakh), making it the highest-selling item of the event.

What is Red for Ruth Day?

The auction was also named '#REDFORRUTH SPECIAL TIMED AUCTION'. Notably, the Red for Ruth Day is celebrated at the Lord's Cricket Ground, where the Home of Cricket turns entirely red on a designated day during a Test match. The players and fans are also encouraged to wear red on the day. The day is dedicated to Ruth Strauss, the late wife of former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss who passed away from lung cancer.

A Rare Piece of Memorabilia

Gill’s No. 77 jersey wasn’t just signed, it carried visible match stains and remained unwashed since the game, adding to its authenticity and appeal among collectors. The Lord’s Test, a special occasion in itself, further boosted the item’s value.

Other Top-Selling Items

While Gill’s jersey topped the list, several other Indian stars saw their memorabilia attract big bids:

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah’s jerseys sold for £4,200 ( Rs 4.94 lakh) each.

KL Rahul’s jersey fetched £4,000 (Rs 4.70 lakh).

Joe Root’s England jersey sold for £3,800 (Rs 4.47 lakh), with his cap alone going for £3,000.

Rishabh Pant’s signed cap also received significant attention, selling for around £1,500 (Rs 1.75 lakh).

The Red for Ruth Legacy

Red for Ruth has become a staple at Lord’s, uniting players and fans alike in red attire to raise funds and awareness. Over the years, it has combined cricketing passion with philanthropy, turning memorable matches into opportunities to make a real difference.

This year’s auction proved once again how the love for cricket can go beyond boundaries, from record bids to heartfelt generosity, the sport continues to be a powerful force for good.