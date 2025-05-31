Shubman Gill-Sai Sudharsan Miss This MASSIVE IPL Record By 27 Runs After Loss In IPL 2025 Eliminator

Gujarat Titans’ 2025 IPL campaign came to a heartbreaking end after a 20-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, but it was also the end of a near-historic run for their top-order duo, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. The two stylish batters amassed an incredible 912 runs together this season, forming one of the most dominant partnerships in IPL history.

Their combined effort places them third on the all-time list for most partnership runs in a single IPL season, just 27 runs shy of equaling the joint-record of 939 runs, held by Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers (2016) and Faf du Plessis (2023). The Gill–Sudharsan pairing showed remarkable consistency and composure, often laying solid foundations for Gujarat's innings throughout the tournament.

Most partnership runs in an IPL season:

939 - Virat Kohli/Du Plessis (2023)

939 - Virat Kohli/ABD (2016)

912 - Gill/Sudharsan (2025)

849 - Ruturaj/Conway (2023)

791 - Warner/Bairstow (2019)

In the Eliminator, however, things didn't go as planned. Skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for just 1 run in the first over, his first single-digit score in an IPL knockout, leaving Sudharsan to shoulder the responsibility. The left-hander rose to the occasion with a classy 80 off 49 balls, but his efforts weren’t enough to carry the Titans past MI’s total.

Despite the loss, Sudharsan made history by becoming the youngest batter to score over 700 runs in a single IPL season, surpassing Gill’s record from the previous year.

With a combined total of runs that almost rewrote the record books, Gill and Sudharsan's partnership remains one of the defining stories of IPL 2025, a mix of brilliance, balance, and what-could-have-been. For Gujarat Titans and Indian cricket, this pairing promises an exciting future, even as they narrowly missed carving their names into the record books this time.