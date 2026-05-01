Shubman Gill scripts history, becomes 1st Gujarat Titans player in IPL to...

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper, etched his name into the franchise's record books during the high-stakes encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Gill achieved the landmark in spectacular fashion while chasing a target of 156 for his side. Coming in at the top of the order, the India captain announced his intent early, smashing a four and a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the very first over. The GT skipper then unleashed a brutal assault on Josh Hazlewood in the second over, plundering 24 runs - a sequence that included two fours and two sixes.

During his onslaught against RCB bowlers, Shubman became the first player to smash 100 sixes for the Gujarat Titans in IPL history. He scored 43 off just 18 balls before being dismissed by Bhuvneshwar, with Virat Kohli producing an animated send-off at covers.



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A Franchise Legend In The Making

The latest milestone underscores Shubman Gill's dominant performance for Gujarat Titans in the IPL over the last few years. Since being drafted by the Gujarat Titans ahead of their debut in 2022, Gill has been the undisputed pillar of the team's batting order.

While he is often known for his orthodox strokeplay and grounded boundaries, his evolution into a formidable six-hitter has been a key driver of GT's success.

As GT’s highest run-getter in IPL history, he has now cleared the ropes 100 times for the team in just 68 matches. For context, the next highest is Sai Sudharsan with 69 sixes.

Overall in the IPL, Gill has 136 career sixes, reflecting his evolution from a stylish opener to a complete modern batter capable of explosive starts.

His rapid 35 off 10 balls in this innings also set a new record for the highest score by a Gujarat Titans batter in the first 10 deliveries of an innings, surpassing a previous mark held by Hardik Pandya.

Shubman Gill's IPL Journey With GT

Debut Season (2022): Played a key role in Gujarat Titans' maiden IPL title.

2023: Scored 890 runs for GT, including three centuries.

Ongoing IPL 2026 Season: Continues to lead from the front as Gujarat Titans captain.

Shubman's ability to blend elegance with aggression has made him a cornerstone of the Titans' batting lineup and it is going to be key for his team's success in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.