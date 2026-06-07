Shubman Gill scripts history vs Afghanistan surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, becomes 1st Indian captain to...

India captain Shubman Gill continued his prolific form with the bat, finishing unbeaten on 103 as the hosts reached a dominant 368/3 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. In doing so, the Punjab batter also entered the record books with a unique achievement never before accomplished by an Indian cricketer.

Gill Carries IPL Form Into the Test Arena

Fresh from an outstanding Indian Premier League campaign in which he amassed 732 runs for Gujarat Titans at a strike rate of 163.02, Gill looked equally comfortable in the longest format.

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The right hander reached his 11th Test century in style, remaining unbeaten after facing 143 deliveries. His knock helped India take complete control of proceedings after opting to bat first. Gill also stitched together an unbroken 121 run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside Rishabh Pant, ensuring the hosts ended the day firmly on top.

Historic Record Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

The century was significant for more than just the scoreboard. During his innings, Gill crossed the milestone of 1,000 Test runs as captain, becoming the first Indian skipper to achieve the feat within a year of taking charge. He reached the landmark in just 351 days, eclipsing the previous Indian record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who had taken 405 days to reach the same mark. Gill is also only the 11th Test captain overall to score 1,000 runs within a year of assuming leadership responsibilities.

Remarkable Rise Since Taking Over Captaincy

Gill, who succeeded Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain ahead of last year's England tour, has enjoyed a dream start to his leadership tenure. The 26 year old announced himself as a captain of substance during the inaugural Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, where he finished as the leading run scorer of the series with 754 runs across five Tests. Playing in front of his home crowd in Punjab and with family members watching from the stands, Gill once again delivered when it mattered most, adding another memorable century to his growing list of achievements.

Overcoming Injury Setbacks

The Indian skipper has already faced challenges during his captaincy stint. Last October, he scored an unbeaten 129 in the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. However, a neck spasm suffered during the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata forced him to miss a large portion of that series. During his absence, Rishabh Pant stepped in to lead the side.

Rahul Celebrates Vice Captaincy With a Century

Gill was not the only Indian batter to enjoy success against an Afghanistan bowling attack missing star leg spinner Rashid Khan. KL Rahul marked his promotion to vice captain with an impressive century, scoring 100 from 165 deliveries. The experienced batter, however, was dismissed shortly after reaching the landmark.

Sai Sudharsan and Pant Add to Afghanistan's Woes

B Sai Sudharsan also made a valuable contribution with 81 runs, while Pant remained unbeaten on 50 from 70 balls at the close of play. The wicketkeeper batter brought up his half century shortly before stumps and will resume alongside Gill on Day 2 as India look to build on their commanding position.

India Finish Day 1 in Complete Control

At the end of 85 overs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, India stood at 368/3, with Gill and Pant unbeaten at the crease and Afghanistan facing an uphill battle heading into the second day of the contest.