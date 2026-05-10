Shubman Gill scripts IPL history, joins Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in elite club

During the Gujarat Titans' (GT) clash against the Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, May 9, 2026, captain Shubman Gill delivered a masterclass. His explosive innings of 84 runs from just 44 deliveries was instrumental in GT’s 77 run victory. Beyond the match result, this performance allowed Gill to become only the third cricketer in history to amass 400 runs in seven consecutive IPL seasons.

Consistent Brilliance Across Seven Years

Shubman Gill, who has been at the helm of the Gujarat Titans since 2024, has maintained a minimum of 400 runs in every tournament since 2020. In the current 2026 edition, he has already accumulated 462 runs across 10 matches. His journey through the years showcases a steady rise in scoring power:

Shubman Gill’s IPL Run Progression:

2018 (KKR): 203 runs

2019 (KKR): 296 runs

2020 (KKR): 440 runs

2021 (KKR): 478 runs

2022 (GT): 483 runs

2023 (GT): 890 runs

2024 (GT): 426 runs

2025 (GT): 650 runs

2026 (GT): 462 runs (ongoing)

The 400 Run Streak Hall of Fame

Prior to Gill, only two legendary Indian batters managed to maintain such high scoring consistency over a seven year period.

Suresh Raina was the pioneer of this feat, crossing the 400 run threshold in every season for Chennai Super Kings between 2008 and 2014. He was followed by Shikhar Dhawan, the league’s third highest all time run scorer, who achieved the same between 2016 and 2022 while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings.

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Most Consecutive IPL Seasons with 400+ Runs:

Player Time Period Team(s) Total Seasons

Suresh Raina 2008 to 2014 Chennai Super Kings 7

Shikhar Dhawan 2016 to 2022 SRH, DC, PBKS 7

Shubman Gill 2020 to 2026 KKR, GT 7

KL Rahul 2018 to 2022 PBKS, LSG 5

David Warner 2013 to 2017 DC, SRH 5

Faf du Plessis 2020 to 2024 CSK, RCB 5

Heinrich Klaasen 2023 to 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4

Shubman Gill Reflects on Gujarat Titans’ Dominant Win

Speaking after the match, Gill expressed satisfaction with the team’s overall display and admitted it was perhaps GT’s most complete performance of the season.

"We had a conversation before the match that we still hadn’t played a perfect game this season. So very happy with this win. I think this was a clean and complete performance from us. I think we got around 10-15 runs extra on the board. There was a bit of help for the spinners in the middle overs and the ball was gripping slightly. It wasn’t easy to hit sixes consistently, especially against spin.”

The GT skipper also explained why the team chose to preserve wickets despite slowing down briefly in the death overs.

"We thought the best option was to keep wickets in hand and bat deep. Even though we had a couple of quiet overs around the 17th and 18th, we recovered well in the final over."

Gill Provides Injury Update

Gill also addressed concerns surrounding his ankle after appearing in discomfort during the match.

"While taking a run, I twisted my ankle a little bit. It was quite painful initially, but after about half an hour it settled down."