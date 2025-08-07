Shubman Gill Set To Lead North Zone In Duleep Trophy 2025; Check Full Squad

In a significant development ahead of the 2025-26 Indian domestic season, young India star Shubman Gill has been named captain of the North Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, set to begin on August 28 in Bengaluru. Gill’s appointment comes on the back of his commendable leadership during India’s Test tour of England, where he led the national side to a resilient 2-2 draw.

This will be Gill’s maiden stint as North Zone captain in the Duleep Trophy. His selection as skipper signals the selectors’ trust in his leadership qualities and form, especially as discussions around India’s leadership succession continue to gain momentum.

Strong Squad with a Mix of Youth and Experience

The 15-member North Zone squad features a healthy blend of domestic stalwarts, rising stars, and seasoned international campaigners. Joining Gill in key roles are:

Ankit Kumar, as vice-captain, was the top scorer in the Ranji Trophy.

Kanhaiya Wadhawan is the designated wicketkeeper.

Batting powerhouses like Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, and Shubham Khajuria.

Pacer trio Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Auqib Nabi are bolstering the bowling attack.

Also included are spin-bowling all-rounders like Mayank Dagar and Nishant Sindhu, giving the squad a well-rounded edge.

North Zone Squad - Duleep Trophy 2025

Main Squad:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Ankit Kumar (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Mayank Dagar, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (WK), Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi

Standby Players:

Shubham Rohilla (in case Gill is unavailable), Gurnoor Brar (backup for Arshdeep), Anuj Thakral (backup for Harshit Rana)

This squad reflects strategic depth, especially with five players from Jammu & Kashmir included, a major milestone for the region's growing prominence in domestic cricket.

Tournament Kickoff and Opposition

North Zone is scheduled to play its first match against East Zone, led by India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. The match will be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The tournament will follow the traditional zonal format, giving selectors a vital window to assess talent ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and other upcoming international events.

Eye on the Future

With Gill possibly being a part of India’s Asia Cup squad, the selectors have been prudent in naming backup options. The Duleep Trophy will serve not just as a key domestic competition, but also as a proving ground for players vying for national recognition. For Shubman Gill, it marks another important chapter in his evolution from a promising youngster to a trusted leader.