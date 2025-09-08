Shubman Gill Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As India’s ODI Captain Ahead Of Australia Series: Report

The winds of change are sweeping through Indian cricket, and at the center of it all is Shubman Gill, the 26-year-old batting prodigy who is reportedly set to become India’s new ODI captain. According to multiple reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ready to hand Gill the reins as doubts grow over Rohit Sharma’s ODI future. With the Australia series looming, this transition could mark the end of an era for Rohit and the dawn of a new leadership cycle ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gill’s Rapid Rise to Leadership

Gill’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Once seen as a promising opener, he has quickly transformed into India’s most reliable young leader. After captaining India in Tests—where he guided the team to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in England—and serving as vice-captain in T20Is, Gill has emerged as the undisputed front-runner to succeed Rohit Sharma in ODIs.

The report from RevSportz suggests there is little debate within the selection committee: Gill is the sole contender for the job. Earlier whispers about Shreyas Iyer being a potential captaincy option were dismissed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, underlining that Gill is firmly at the top of the pecking order.

His recent stint as Rohit’s deputy in the Champions Trophy 2025, where India lifted the trophy, further strengthened his credentials. Combined with his IPL leadership experience with Gujarat Titans, Gill has shown both maturity and tactical nous beyond his years.

Rohit Sharma: The Final Chapter?

For Rohit Sharma, the upcoming Australia ODI series could be his swansong as captain. At 38, with his involvement limited to the 50-over format, questions about longevity and form are natural. While Rohit has expressed his desire to continue and even target the 2027 World Cup, the selectors are wary of his ability to sustain peak performance in just one format.

Reports also indicate that Rohit may be asked to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to prove his fitness and form. Additionally, he and Virat Kohli are likely to play in India A’s one-dayers against Australia A to prepare for the upcoming tour. But the sense is growing that, regardless of performances, the baton is destined to pass sooner rather than later.

One Captain for All Formats?

The BCCI’s long-term vision appears clear: Shubman Gill as all-format captain. With Suryakumar Yadav already 34 and unlikely to hold the T20I role for long, Gill is being groomed to take charge across formats. The philosophy of having a single captain has worked wonders in the past—from MS Dhoni’s reign to Virat Kohli’s dominance—and the selectors are eager to return to that model.

By the time the 2027 ODI World Cup arrives, Gill will be entering his prime at 28, while Rohit will be nearing 40. Handing Gill the captaincy now ensures he has time to build a core team, develop strategies, and stamp his authority on the format.

What This Means for Indian Cricket

This transition signals more than just a change of leadership—it represents the next generation taking charge. Indian cricket has often thrived during such transitions: Sourav Ganguly passing the torch to Dhoni, and Dhoni to Kohli. Now, it is Gill’s turn to write the next chapter.

For fans, the prospect of Gill leading an ODI side stacked with youthful talent is exciting. His ability to combine aggressive strokeplay with calm leadership has already won admirers. And with the ODI calendar offering limited opportunities until 2027, early appointment ensures India’s roadmap is clear and consistent.