Shubman Gill Shatters Babar Azam’s World Record – But That’s Not His Biggest Feat Yet

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has etched his name in cricket history by becoming the first player ever to win the ICC Player of the Month award four times, breaking Babar Azam’s world record. Gill’s extraordinary run-scoring spree in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy not only powered India in a thrilling series against England but also set new benchmarks in Test cricket.

Record-Breaking July: 567 Runs, Three Centuries, and a Feat for the Ages

The month of July 2025 will be remembered as one of the most dominant performances in modern cricket. In his first assignment as India’s full-time Test captain, the 25-year-old Gill amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.9, with four centuries in the series. Remarkably, 567 of those runs, including three tons, came in July alone.

The standout moment arrived at Edgbaston, where Gill produced a breathtaking 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second. His 430-run aggregate in the match is now the second-highest in Test history and the highest ever by a player in an away Test.

Shubman Gill Surpasses Babar Azam’s ICC Record

Before Gill’s heroics, Babar Azam held the record for the most ICC Player of the Month awards by a male cricketer, with three wins. Gill’s latest triumph—adding to his wins in January 2023, September 2023, and February 2025—makes him the first male player to claim the honour four times.

Gill has also become the first player to win the award multiple times in a single year, achieving the feat in 2023 and 2025. The only others to manage two wins in a year are Jasprit Bumrah and Kamindu Mendis.

Asia Cup 2025: Gill in Contention for T20I Vice-Captaincy

Gill’s sensational Test form has put him back in the frame for India’s T20I squad ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled in the UAE from September 9. According to PTI, the selectors are weighing Gill’s claim for the vice-captaincy alongside Axar Patel.

With Suryakumar Yadav leading the T20 side and Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya forming a solid top order, finding a slot for Gill may be challenging. However, his current form, IPL performance, and leadership credentials make him a strong contender.

Selection Dilemmas: Wicketkeepers, All-Rounders, and Pace Options

The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, faces tough decisions ahead of the Asia Cup squad announcement on August 19 or 20.

Wicketkeeping Role: Samson is almost certain to be the first-choice keeper, with Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel fighting for the second spot.

All-Rounder Choices: Hardik Pandya remains the leading seam-bowling all-rounder, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are set to handle spin duties. Shivam Dube is likely to return, but Nitish Kumar Reddy may miss out due to injury.

Pace Attack: Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh will lead the bowling, with Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna competing for the third seamer’s role.

A Defining Moment for Indian Cricket

Gill’s latest milestone is more than just a personal achievement—it’s a statement about the next era of Indian cricket. As the national team transitions from legends of the past to a new leadership core, Gill’s consistency, hunger, and adaptability have made him the face of this transformation.

Breaking Babar Azam’s record not only cements his position among the world’s elite batters but also signals India’s growing dominance across formats. With the Asia Cup 2025 and World Test Championship cycles ahead, Gill’s form could be the difference between good and great for Team India.

Key Stats – Shubman Gill’s ICC Player of the Month Wins

PlayerCountryAwards

Shubman Gill India 4

Babar Azam Pakistan 3

Shreyas Iyer India 2

Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 2

Harry Brook England 2