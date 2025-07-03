Shubman Gill Shatters Records With Epic 269 In England, Surpasses Don Bradman And Virat Kohli In Historic Edgbaston Test

Indian captain Shubman Gill delivered a masterclass in Test batting with a monumental 269-run innings against England on Day 2 of the second Test, rewriting the record books and placing himself among cricketing royalty. The 25-year-old not only guided India to a mammoth first-innings total of 587 but also surpassed the legendary Don Bradman and Virat Kohli in elite captaincy milestones.

Gill’s Records at a Glance:

Highest Test Score by an Indian Captain (269) – Surpasses Kohli’s 254

Highest Individual Test Score by an Indian in England – Breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s 221

First Asian Captain to Score a Test Double Century in SENA Countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia)

Third-Highest Score by an Indian Outside India – Behind Sehwag (309) and Dravid (270)

Joins Don Bradman, Gary Sobers, and Azharuddin – For scoring twin centuries in a single Test series in England

Second-Youngest Indian Captain to Score a Test Double Century – Only behind MAK Pataudi

A Legacy in the Making

Shubman Gill’s 269 wasn't just another big score; it was a statement of maturity, technique, and leadership. Coming into the Test with a century (147) in the previous match at Headingley, Gill followed it up with a near-flawless knock at Edgbaston, taking full command of English conditions.

This double hundred is also his first as India’s full-time Test captain, and it arrived in just his second match in charge. What makes it more iconic is the list of cricketing titans he’s surpassed: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and even Don Bradman in certain statistical categories.

More Than Just Runs: A Captain’s Knock

India’s innings was built around Gill's marathon stay at the crease. He batted with patience and aggression in equal measure, smashing boundaries all around the park while maintaining composure throughout long sessions.

England Under Pressure

Following India’s imposing total of 587, England stumbled to 77/3 by stumps on Day 2. Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj ran riot with the new ball, compounding England’s woes. With a huge lead and momentum on their side, India is firmly in control of the match, eyeing a series-leveling victory after losing the first Test.