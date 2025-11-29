Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Injury Updates: Morne Morkel Reveals Recovery Status Ahead of India vs SA ODI Series

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has provided important updates on the injuries of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer ahead of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. Team India is preparing for the three-match series starting November 30 in Ranchi, but both their captain, Shubman Gill, and vice-captain, Shreyas Iyer, will miss the matches. Two days before the series opener, Morkel gave an encouraging update on the senior batters, noting that they are "coming along well" and the management team is eager to see them back in the squad soon.

Morne Morkel on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's Injuries

Shubman Gill, who leads India in both Test and ODI formats, suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa. The right-handed batter played only three balls before experiencing neck pain while attempting a sweep shot off Simon Harmer. The 26-year-old required hospitalization and was subsequently ruled out of the second Test.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer sustained a serious injury during the third ODI against Australia. After completing a diving catch off Harshit Rana, Iyer suffered a blunt abdominal injury, which led to a spleen laceration and internal bleeding. The 30-year-old underwent surgery in Sydney before being discharged from the hospital.

ALSO READ - Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Cryptically Reacts For The First Time After Wedding Postponement Amidst Cheating Rumours; Check Here

Ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, Morkel addressed the media regarding the recovery status of both players:

"I think the best is for the medical to give that. I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him, and he's recovering well. So that's pleasing to hear," Morkel said.

He added about Iyer:

"Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So yeah, we're looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. And the good thing is that they're healthy and they're starting their preparation on their way back into the team."

No Confirmed Timeline for Return

Currently, there is no confirmed timeline for Gill’s return. However, he is expected to be available for the T20I series against South Africa starting December 9, though the BCCI has yet to announce the squad. In contrast, Shreyas Iyer faces a longer recovery period and is unlikely to play competitive cricket until the IPL 2026.

Before their injuries, Iyer was appointed as Gill’s deputy during India’s recent ODI series against Australia. With both senior players sidelined, India has included Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad for the ongoing three-match ODI series against the Proteas. Gill’s absence was also felt in the Test series, where India suffered a 0-2 whitewash in the two-match series against South Africa.