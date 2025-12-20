Shubman Gill Snubbed, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback As India Announces Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

In a significant development ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced Team India’s squad for the global event as well as the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The selection has sparked widespread debate, with a few bold calls grabbing immediate attention.

Shubman Gill Omitted in Surprise Move

The biggest talking point from the squad announcement is the omission of star batter Shubman Gill. Considered one of India’s most promising all-format batters, Gill’s exclusion from the T20 setup has come as a shock to fans and experts alike. The selectors appear to have prioritised recent form, team balance, and role clarity while finalising the squad for the marquee tournament.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Axar Patel Elevated to Vice-Captain

In another notable decision, all-rounder Axar Patel has been named vice-captain of the T20 side. Known for his consistency with both bat and ball, Axar’s elevation reflects the team management’s trust in his experience and calm presence under pressure. He will assist skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the World Cup and the New Zealand series.

Ishan Kishan Returns to the Fold

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been recalled to the squad, strengthening India’s batting depth and providing flexibility at the top order. His aggressive style and ability to change the tempo of a game in SMAT 2025 earned him a chance in India’s T20 plans.

FULL SQUAD FOR NEW ZEALAND SERIES AND WORLD CUP

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (WK)