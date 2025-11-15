Advertisement
SHUBMAN GILL RETIRES HURT

Shubman Gill Suffers This Injury, Retires Hurt In 1st Test vs South Africa

The Indian team physio Kamlesh Jain attended to Gill on the field, and the Indian skipper was clutching the left side of his neck.

|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 12:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • His departure brought India vice-captain Rishabh Pant to the crease.
  • In the moments after Gill went back into the dressing room, a flurry of activity occurred between the Indian team dugout and the dressing room.
Shubman Gill Suffers This Injury, Retires Hurt In 1st Test vs South AfricaCredits - IANS

India captain Shubman Gill was forced to retire hurt on the day two of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Saturday after suffering a freak neck spasm. 

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 35th over when Gill played a nice sweep off South African off-spinner Simon Harmer over backward square for four. While the shot’s execution impressed the onlookers, Gill immediately clutched his neck in visible discomfort as he stood upright.

The Indian team physio Kamlesh Jain attended to Gill on the field, and the Indian skipper was clutching the left side of his neck. With Gill appearing stiff and unable to move his neck freely, he walked off the field to retire hurt for four off just three balls.

ALSO READ - Meet Tejashwi Yadav: Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's Son Who Played With Virat Kohli, RJD Leader, Ex-Cricketer, Part Of Virender Sehwag's Delhi Daredevils For 4 Years; Know Life Story

His departure brought India vice-captain Rishabh Pant to the crease, and was greeted by a loud cheer from the crowd as he made his return to international cricket following his injury layoff due to a fractured right foot suffered in the Manchester Test against England in July.

Gill’s injury came at a crucial stage of India’s innings, as the hosts are looking to get a lead over the Proteas, who were bowled out for 159 on day one. His further participation in the match will depend on medical assessment, though the Indian team and its ardent fans will hope the neck spasm is not too serious in nature.

In the moments after Gill went back into the dressing room, a flurry of activity occurred between the Indian team dugout and the dressing room, with the medical staff moving in and out. Gill previously suffered from a stiff neck in the lead-up to India’s first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, which eventually ruled him out of the clash.

