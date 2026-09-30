/Shubman Gill surpasses Ishan Kishan, slams fastest-ever double century in ODI cricket history

India captain Shubman Gill rewrote cricket record books on Wednesday with an extraordinary display of aggressive strokeplay, smashing the fastest double century in the history of One Day Internationals during the second ODI against the West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Chasing a mammoth total of 407 runs for victory, Gill reached 200 off just 117 balls, surpassing the previous world record held by Ishan Kishan (126 balls).
ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes second fastest to 12,000 ODI runs after Virat Kohli
Fastest Double Centuries In ODI Cricket
Batter Balls Taken Opposition Venue Year
Shubman Gill 117 West Indies Guwahati 2026
Ishan Kishan 126 Bangladesh Chattogram 2022
Glenn Maxwell 128 Afghanistan Mumbai 2023
Pathum Nissanka 136 Afghanistan Pallekele 2024
Chris Gayle 138 Zimbabwe Canberra 2015
A Record-Breaking Assault
Tasked with chasing down a mammoth West Indian total of 405/7, Gill unleashed a calculated masterclass from the outset. Reaching three figures in fluent style, he shifted gears dramatically in the middle overs to dismantle the Caribbean bowling attack.
Milestone reached: 200 runs off 117 deliveries
Previous record: Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball double hundred against Bangladesh in Chattogram (2022)
Final match figures: Gill finished with an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls, decorated with 26 boundaries and 8 towering sixes.
India chased down the target of 406 with 39 balls to spare, completing one of the highest successful run chases in ODI history.
Rare Air: Multiple Double Tons And Chasing Greatness
Beyond claiming the speed record, Gill's innings unlocked several historic benchmarks:
Second Batter with Multiple ODI Double Tons: Gill joins Rohit Sharma as only the second batter in ODI history to register more than one double century. His first came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2023 (208 off 149 balls).
Second Double Century While Chasing: He became only the second player in history to score an ODI double ton in the second innings of a match, joining Glenn Maxwell's iconic 201* against Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup.
For a captain still building his ODI side toward the 2027 World Cup, the timing was pointed: a world record, a second double hundred, and a statement chase against a total that would have beaten most teams.
At the other end, senior opener Rohit Sharma also achieved a major personal landmark, crossing 12,000 ODI runs with a 72-ball century to set the foundation for India’s emphatic series-leveling win.
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