/Shubman Gill surpasses Ishan Kishan, slams fastest-ever double century in ODI cricket history

Fastest Double Centuries In ODI Cricket



Batter Balls Taken Opposition Venue Year



Shubman Gill 117 West Indies Guwahati 2026



Ishan Kishan 126 Bangladesh Chattogram 2022



Glenn Maxwell 128 Afghanistan Mumbai 2023



Pathum Nissanka 136 Afghanistan Pallekele 2024



Chris Gayle 138 Zimbabwe Canberra 2015



A Record-Breaking Assault



Tasked with chasing down a mammoth West Indian total of 405/7, Gill unleashed a calculated masterclass from the outset. Reaching three figures in fluent style, he shifted gears dramatically in the middle overs to dismantle the Caribbean bowling attack.



Milestone reached: 200 runs off 117 deliveries



Previous record: Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball double hundred against Bangladesh in Chattogram (2022)



Final match figures: Gill finished with an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls, decorated with 26 boundaries and 8 towering sixes.



India chased down the target of 406 with 39 balls to spare, completing one of the highest successful run chases in ODI history.



Rare Air: Multiple Double Tons And Chasing Greatness



Beyond claiming the speed record, Gill's innings unlocked several historic benchmarks:



Second Batter with Multiple ODI Double Tons: Gill joins Rohit Sharma as only the second batter in ODI history to register more than one double century. His first came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2023 (208 off 149 balls).



Second Double Century While Chasing: He became only the second player in history to score an ODI double ton in the second innings of a match, joining Glenn Maxwell's iconic 201* against Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup.