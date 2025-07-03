Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar To Become Second-Youngest Indian Captain To Achieve ‘THIS’ Milestone

Indian cricket witnessed a historic moment as skipper Shubman Gill etched his name into the record books with a stunning double century against England in the second Test at Edgbaston. At just 25 years and 298 days, Gill became the second-youngest Indian captain to score a Test double century, overtaking legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Youngest to score a Test double hundred as India captain

23y 39d - MAK Pataudi vs ENG, Delhi, 1964

25y 298d - Shubman Gill vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2025

26y 189d - Sachin Tendulkar vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 1999

27y 260d - Virat Kohli vs WI, North Sound, 2016

First Asian Captain to Score a Test Double Century in SENA Countries

With this innings, Gill became the first Asian captain to register a double century in any of the SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). Not even Kohli or MS Dhoni managed this rare feat during their captaincy stints. Gill’s masterclass in Birmingham is now being hailed as one of the best by an Indian in overseas conditions.

Shubman Gill’s double century isn’t just a statistical milestone; it’s a statement of intent. At just 25, he’s already delivering performances of the highest class in overseas conditions, leading a new generation of fearless Indian cricketers. As comparisons with Tendulkar and Kohli begin to grow louder, Gill seems focused on forging his legacy, one landmark innings at a time.

Captaincy With Maturity

Since taking over the Test captaincy, Gill has showcased a calm temperament, sharp cricketing brain, and a hunger for big innings. He led from the front in the first Test as well, scoring a century on his captaincy debut at Headingley. And now in the second test, he has held one side significantly, scoring runs for his team and showing the world his real capability.

India Crosses 500-Runs Mark

With the fabulous double century of Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja & Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 80’s, India have crossed the 500-runs mark against England on the second day of 2nd test at Edgbaston.